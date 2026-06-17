DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS to Open The Barnstormers Theatre's 96th Season

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The Barnstormers Theatre will present the hit musical 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' from June 25-July 4, including a special matinee performance on Wednesday, July 1 at 2 pm. Directed by Executive Artistic Director Jordan Ahnquist.

Based on the popular 1988 movie, the show takes place on the French Riviera and features high jinks and hilarity accompanied by a jazzy score from David Yazbek..

The story centers around Lawrence Jameson (Michael Marotta) who has created a lavish life by swindling rich ladies out of their money. Freddy Benson (Eddie Egan) favors making his money by calling on the compassion of the wealthy with tales of his grandmother's poor health. After meeting, the conmen attempt to work together but find that the town isn't big enough for the two of them.

Veteran performers experience The Barnstormers for the first time.

For long-time Barnstormer Doug Shapiro (Andre Thibault), this year's opening musical is an opportunity to introduce a talented friend and collaborator to the theatre and town he loves. Sierra Rein (Muriel Eubanks) has heard his Barnstormers stories for years.

'It's the best feeling to watch Sierra experience first hand all of the things I love about this place,' Shapiro said. 'To see her geeking out over the dressing rooms, rehearsal spaces, and, of course, all the wonders of Tamworth Village... she can now fully appreciate what I've been telling her for so long!'

Another returning performer, Becca Gottlieb (Christine Colgate), is similarly delighted to be back at a favorite venue, feeling connected to both past and present productions.

'The role of Christine feels right at home for me, especially in this theatre,' Gottlieb said. 'What a treat to sing that great Yazbek score! Rehearsals have been a blast and bring back memories of previous musical comedies I've had the pleasure to perform here.'

In 2018, Gottlieb played Ulla in The Barnstormers' production of The Producers.Playing opposite her then was Dirty Rotten Scoundrels director Jordan Ahnquist.

Gottlieb knows that audiences are in for a treat. 'I'm so excited about working with this super talented cast full of new and seasoned Barnstormers alike!'

Rounding out the talented cast are T. Shyvonne Stewart, (Jolene) and ensemble members Jorge Barranco, Jennifer Byrne, Joy Clark, Olivia Aniceto, George Maillis, Sophie Pankhurst, and Korey Rainey.

Joining Jordan Ahnquist on the production team are Michael Ursua (Music Director), Alex Jorth (Choreographer/Ensemble), Shannan Sturgis (Resident Stage Manager), Miriam Hyfler (Assistant Stage Manager), Travis McHale (Lights and Scenic Design), Chloe Moore (Costume Design), and Sean McGinley (Sound Design).

The original Broadway production premiered at the Imperial Theatre on March 3, 2005 and received 11 Tony Awards nominations.

Tickets are available at barnstormerstheatre.org or by calling 603-323-8500.

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