YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Will Come to the New London Barn Playhouse

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The New London Barn Playhouse has announced the opening of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein running July 15th - August 2nd. Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein is a musical comedy that lovingly parodies classic horror films. When Dr. Frederick Frankenstein inherits his infamous grandfather's legacy, he's pulled into a madcap world of wild experiments, outrageous characters, and toe-tapping show tunes. Bursting with slapstick humor, clever wordplay, and over-the-top spectacle, the show celebrates love, laughter, and embracing your inner weirdo-proving that even monsters just want to sing, dance, and be understood.

Starring Christian Fary* as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, returning to the Barn Playhouse after playing Barfee in ...Spelling Bee in 2023 and Orin Scrivello in Little Shop of Horrors in 2024. Susan Haefner* as Frau Blucher returns to New London after appearing in Annie Get Your Gun - In Concert in 2025, Broadway credits include State Fair, Thoroughly Modern Millie and 42nd Street. Lincoln Stone* makes his Barn Playhouse debut as The Monster, previous credits include regional productions of Legally Blonde, Into the Woods, and Macbeth. Lastly, Barn Playhouse favorite Scott Sweatt returns as Inspector Hans Kemp, mostly recently seen in Man of La Mancha - In Concert earlier this summer, and as Edna Turnblad in Hairspray in 2025.

The 2026 Acting Intern Company appears on stage for their second MainStage Production this summer. Gareth Hogan as Igor, Lyric Stratton as Inga, Jillian Armstrong as Elizabeth Benning, and Reagan McComas, Jaxon Ryan, Asim Baraka, Jackson Gentry, Skyler Wright, Valeria Flores, Neala Carroll, Grace Baker, Ella Davison, and Mekinzie Neville as Ensemble. Caroline Kelly and Eli Gorman are female and male understudies, respectively.

The Creative Team is a combination of those returning to the Barn Playhouse and a few making their debut. Natalie Wisdom returns as Director and Choreographer, after associate directing and choreographing Mary Poppins in 2025. Kammie Crum returns as Associate Director and Choreographer after associate directing and choreographing Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat with Natalie Wisdom in 2024. Vincent Gunn returns as Scenic Designer, returning to the Barn Playhouse after designing many productions including Mary Poppins, Clue, and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Costume Designer Emily Kimball returns for another season here, designing many productions including Mary Poppins in 2025, Jersey Boys in 2024, and The Wedding Singer in 2023. Zachary Ahmad-Kahloon returns to the Barn Playhouse as Lighting Designer for this production, previously working designing The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Winter Wonderettes. Jeff Knaggs returns as Hair & Wig Designer, previously designing the hair and wigs for Million Dollar Quartet and Chicago at the top of the 94th summer season here. Leah Proehl, Associate Costume Designer, makes her Barn Playhouse debut for this production. Richard Crawley debuts as the Music Director for Young Frankenstein, who also serves as the Music Supervisor for Theatre UCF at the University of Central Florida. Sound Designer is Daisy McMahon, Props Supervisor is Madison White, and Production Manager is Lily E. Vetter This production is led by Stage Manager Brenna Bishop*, assisted by Miranda Munson*, and 2nd Assistant Ace La Valla. The band includes Fletcher Clark on Trombone, Emma Kroll on Percussion, Ben Nause on Keys 2, Alex Moore on Trumpet, and Lyvie Beyrent on Woodwinds.

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