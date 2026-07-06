PRIVATE LIVES to Open at Weathervane Theatre, Directed by Broadway's Christina Sajous

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Weathervane Theatre will present Noël Coward's classic comedy PRIVATE LIVES. PRIVATE LIVES is directed by Broadway's Christina Sajous.

Sajous, an accomplished Broadway performer whose credits include OTHELLO, THE WHO'S TOMMY (revival), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, SPIDER-MAN: TURN OFF THE DARK, AMERICAN IDIOT, BABY IT'S YOU!, HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME, made her directorial debut at the Weathervane in 2021 when she directed AMERICAN IDIOT. Since then, she's directed regionally, Off-Broadway, and on Broadway, where she co-directed last year's A WONDERFUL WORLD-THE Louis Armstrong MUSICAL.

Sajous reflects on returning to the White Mountains after being on the main stem.

'I love building shows in this community,' said Sajous. 'The enthusiasm Weathervane audiences have for the art created in that beautiful theatre is inspiring. I am inspired by the Weathervane team on how fast shows are being built, and the commitment that every department has (creatives, actors, and faculty/staff, etc.) in making the best possible show to wow its audiences.'

Private Lives opened July 5 and runs in alternating repertory through July 24, 2026. When the glamorous, wealthy, and incorrigibly reckless Elyot and Amanda-now divorced-accidentally find themselves honeymooning in adjoining suites with their new spouses, old sparks ignite, tempers flare, and chaos ensues, igniting an epic battle of the sexes. Sophisticated, worldly, and wickedly entertaining, PRIVATE LIVES is as acerbic, catty, and delightfully mischievous as only Coward could make it.

Starring in Noël Coward's comedic masterpiece are Shinnerrie Jackson (ABOUT TIME - Goodspeed Opera House) and Robert H. Fowler (Broadway's THE PRODUCERS and BEAUTY AND THE BEAST )as quarreling ex-lovers, Amanda and Eloyt, and Ethan Paulini (Off-Broadway's ABOUT TIME) and Kelly Strandemo (Off-Broadway's THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE) as their unwitting new spouses. Rounding out the cast is Shai Vaknine as Louis.

In addition to Sajous' direction, PRIVATE LIVES features design by Cass Burgess (properties), Chris Payne (lighting), Alexander Pikiben (sound), and Rien Schlecht (costume and set). Additional creative team: Sam Powers (production stage manager), Reed Davis, Rien Schlecht, Hannah Showalter, Aasrith Veerapaneni (assistant stage management), Vero Villalobos (technical director), Kaitlyn Lied (assistant technical director), Christa LeBlanc (scenic charge), and Jeremy Baldauf and AP Pikiben (production management).

Performing in alternating repertory, PRIVATE LIVES opened July 5 and runs in alternating repertory through July 24, 2026.

Single tickets for PRIVATE LIVES are available for purchase at weathervanenh.org or by calling 603-837-9322. Group rates are available for parties of 15 or more. Contact info@weathervanenh.org for more information.

Weathervane's 61st season runs June 30 - October 11. Additional season 61 productions include TICK, TICK...BOOM!, RENT, XANADU, COME FROM AWAY, PETER PAN GOES WRONG, GLOCK 17., PUTTING IT TOGETHER, PAPERBOY, and ANYTHING GOES. Single tickets are available at www.weathervanenh.org. Season 61 tickets start at $34.

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