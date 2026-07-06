THE BALLAD OF BABY DOE to Open at Opera North's 44th Summer Festival

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Opera North will present The Ballad of Baby Doe, the American opera by Douglas Moore and John Latouche, as part of its 44th summer season. Performances are scheduled for July 12, 15, and 17 at the company's signature Circus Tent at historic Blow Me Down Farm in Cornish, New Hampshire.

Based on the true story of Colorado mining magnate Horace Tabor, the opera chronicles the boom and bust of the silver mining industry during the Gilded Age while exploring the love triangle between Horace Tabor, his wife Augusta, and his beloved Baby Doe. Set against the backdrop of the American West, the work intertwines romance, ambition, fortune, and loss in one of the landmark operas of the American repertoire.

The production is directed by Linda Brovsky, with scenic design by Jimmy Rotondo, costume design by Rebecca Ming, and lighting design by John Bartenstein. The cast stars Joshua Jeremiah as Horace Tabor, Carla Jablonski as Augusta Tabor, and Ashley Fabian as Baby Doe.

All performances take place in Opera North's 400-seat Circus Tent with full orchestra at Blow Me Down Farm, a 38-acre property on the banks of the Connecticut River across from Mount Ascutney. The historic site was once part of the renowned Cornish Arts Colony, home to artists including Maxfield Parrish, Isadora Duncan, and Sarah Bernhardt.

Opera North is also the only professional performing arts organization to partner with the National Park Service in the creation of a National Park for the Arts through its work at the historic property adjacent to the Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park.

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