SAVING PRIVATE RYAN To Screen At Jaffrey's Park Theatre

The 1998 landmark film directed by Steven Spielberg has been completely restored and remastered in high-definition video and sound.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
JERSEY BOYS Comes to the Weathervane Theatre Photo 3 JERSEY BOYS Comes to the Weathervane Theatre
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates Photo 4 SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates

In honor of the Town of Jaffrey's 250th-anniversary celebration, the Jaffrey 250th Veterans Subcommittee will present in partnership with The Park Theatre, Saving Private Ryan. The film will screen this Saturday, June 17, at 7 pm. Veterans will have free admission. All other attendees are asked to make a $5.00 donation to The Park Theatre.

The 1998 landmark film directed by Steven Spielberg has been completely restored and remastered in high-definition video and sound.

The story centers on Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) as he takes his men behind enemy lines to find Private James Ryan (Matt Damon), whose three brothers have been killed in combat. Surrounded by the brutal realities of war while searching for Ryan, each man embarks upon a personal journey and discovers their own strength to triumph over an uncertain future with honor, decency, and courage. The movie also stars Vin Diesel, Edward Burns, and Tom Sizemore.

The film won five Academy Awards, including Best Direction for Steven Spielberg.

Saving Private Ryan will be presented in The Park Theatre's 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its big 27' wide screen and 17-speaker surround sound. Tickets are free for veterans, and all others are asked to make a $5.00 donation to The Park Theatre. No pre-reservations necessary. For more information, visit Click Here, or call the box office at (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.
 


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
Patrick Dempsey & Robin Roberts to Appear at The Music Hall to Benefit Dempsey Center Photo
Patrick Dempsey & Robin Roberts to Appear at The Music Hall to Benefit Dempsey Center

On Sunday, June 25, actor and Maine native, Patrick Dempsey will appear at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH for an intimate conversation about dreams, courage, loss, resilience, and finding your flow, in conversation with ABC’s Good Morning America host Robin Roberts. 

2
Transform Anxiety Into Success With Dr. Luana Marques At WRITERS IN THE LOFT, June 28 Photo
Transform Anxiety Into Success With Dr. Luana Marques At WRITERS IN THE LOFT, June 28

On Wednesday, June 28 at 7pm, Harvard-based psychotherapist Dr. Luana Marques visits The Music Hall Lounge with her new book, BOLD MOVE. After decades of research and clinical practice, Marques has developed a 3-step path that can help anyone from teens in crisis to executives experiencing burnout cope with and transform their anxiety. 

3
Grateful Dead 1991 Chicago Concert to Screen at Park Theatre This Month Photo
Grateful Dead 1991 Chicago Concert to Screen at Park Theatre This Month

On June 22, 1991, the Grateful Dead made their debut at Soldier Field in Chicago. Start-to-finish footage from the concert will be screened at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH, on June 22 and 28, both at 6:30 pm.

4
Actors From JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR To Attend 50th Anniversary Screening at Park Theatre Photo
Actors From JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR To Attend 50th Anniversary Screening at Park Theatre

The actor who created the role of Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar on Broadway and in the 1973 film, Ted Neeley, will be in-person at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH, for a special 50th Anniversary screening of the film and cast reunion.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' Video
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Jordan
Bank of New Hampshire Stage (9/09-9/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Four Phantoms In Concert
Capitol Center For The Arts (2/29-2/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends
John Davidson's Club Sandwich (9/14-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grateful Dead Meet Up at the Movies
The Park Theatre (6/22-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Be More Chill
Cue Zero Theatre Company (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Saving Private Ryan
The Park Theatre (6/17-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You