SAVING PRIVATE RYAN To Screen At Jaffrey's Park Theatre

In honor of the Town of Jaffrey's 250th-anniversary celebration, the Jaffrey 250th Veterans Subcommittee will present in partnership with The Park Theatre, Saving Private Ryan. The film will screen this Saturday, June 17, at 7 pm. Veterans will have free admission. All other attendees are asked to make a $5.00 donation to The Park Theatre.

The 1998 landmark film directed by Steven Spielberg has been completely restored and remastered in high-definition video and sound.

The story centers on Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) as he takes his men behind enemy lines to find Private James Ryan (Matt Damon), whose three brothers have been killed in combat. Surrounded by the brutal realities of war while searching for Ryan, each man embarks upon a personal journey and discovers their own strength to triumph over an uncertain future with honor, decency, and courage. The movie also stars Vin Diesel, Edward Burns, and Tom Sizemore.

The film won five Academy Awards, including Best Direction for Steven Spielberg.

Saving Private Ryan will be presented in The Park Theatre's 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its big 27' wide screen and 17-speaker surround sound. Tickets are free for veterans, and all others are asked to make a $5.00 donation to The Park Theatre. No pre-reservations necessary. For more information, visit Click Here, or call the box office at (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.



Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.