Rock Concert With James Montgomery and Jon Butcher To Benefit Veterans at the Park Theatre

“Rockin’ 4 Vets” will bring a Rock n’ Roll Circus to the Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, for a benefit event to raise monies for the nonprofit, Veterans Count.

On Friday March 22, 2024, Rockin’4 Vets will be bringing in New England Blues Legend James Montgomery (James Montgomery Band, Johnny Winter Band) along with Boston guitar great Jon Butcher (Jon Butcher Axis, Experience Hendrix) as part of a classic rock All-Star line-up of top New England performers.

Proceeds from this event will benefit Veterans Count a division of NH Easter Seals that does great work in assisting Veterans with critical needs resulting from their military service.

The concert event will feature an evening of classic rock and original songs by the artists, from their solo careers and the bands they toured and recorded with.The band, Dyer, Goodwin, Chakour consists of a lineup of performers with an incredible pedigree of touring and recording. Deric Dyer (Tina Turner, Joe Cocker), Cliff Goodwin (Joe Cocker, Robert Palmer), Mitch Chakour (Joe Coker, J. Geils Band), Marty Richards (former J. GeilsBand, Joe Perry Project), and Wolf Ginades Shaboo All-Stars). Also joining in the show will be Blues vocalist/harpist Brian Templeton (Delta Generators, the Radio Kings) The final addition to the line-up is local performers Frankie Boy & the Blues Express, who recently represented New Hampshire at the 2023 International Blues Challenge Finals in Memphis, TN.

Rockin’ 4 Vets is a long-established New England organization, presenting events to raise funds for local organizations who support Vets in dealing with issues related to PTSD, addiction, and homelessness.

Tickets for The Rock n’ Roll Circus Concert are: $34, $39, $44, VIP $89. Purchase by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. The concert begins at 7:30pm. Doors to the theatre open at 6pm with free live music by Bob Jordan in the theatre’s Lounge bar.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston.