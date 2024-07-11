Rochester Opera House to Open 2024 Summer Season with FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rochester Opera House is thrilled to open their 2024 summer season with Fiddler on the Roof, with direction by Patrick Dorow and choreography by Jo Meallo. Winner of nine Tony Awards when it debuted in 1964, and celebrating its 60th anniversary on stage, Fiddler on the Roof is the brainchild of Broadway legends, Jerome Robbins and Harold Prince; songwriters, Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick; bookwriter, Joseph Stein; and based on the stories of Solom Aleichem. Touching audiences worldwide with its humor, warmth and honesty, this universal show is a staple of the musical theatre canon. With iconic and beloved songs such as "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were a Rich Man" and "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," Fiddler on the Roof is the perfect mix of audience-pleasing humor and heart.

​Set in the Little Village of Anatevka, in Ukraine, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, Fiddler on the Roof's universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy and sadness.

Featuring a cast of over 40 local and regional actors, this musical guarantees a beautiful portrayal of an American musical classic.

Fiddler on the Roof runs July 12 - 27, 2024.

Friday, July 12: 7:30PM

Saturday, July 13: 2PM & 7:30PM

Sunday, July 14: 5PM

Wednesday, July 17: 7:30PM

Thursday, July 18: 7:30PM

Friday, July 19: 2PM & 7:30PM

Saturday, July 20: 2PM & 7:30PM

Sunday, July 21: 5PM

Wednesday, July 24: 7:30PM

Thursday, July 25: 7:30PM

Friday, July 26: 7:30PM

Saturday, July 27: 2PM & 7:30PM

For tickets and more information, visit www.rochesteroperahouse.com

Rochester Opera House

31 Wakefield St, Rochester, NH 03867

Comments