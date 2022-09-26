Robert H. Fowler & More to Star in A CHORUS LINE at The Weathervane Theatre

The Weathervane Theatre will close its season with the groundbreaking musical A CHORUS LINE.

In A CHORUS LINE Broadway performers bare their souls and put their lives "on the line" as they audition for an unnamed Broadway musical. The 1975 production won the Pulitzer Prize and 9 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. During the show's original fifteen year run it became Broadway's longest running musical in history, a record held for 12 years.

A CHORUS LINE is originally directed, choreographed, and conceived by Michael Bennett and features a book by James Kirkwood, Jr and Nicholas Dante. Its award-winning score featuring legendary songs "One" and "What I Did for Love" is by Marvin Hamlisch (music) and Ed Kleban (lyrics).

Kleban is also the subject of A CLASS ACT, a musical currently playing in rep at Weathervane Theatre that highlights the origins of A CHORUS LINE. Written in 2001, Weathervane Theatre is the first theatre in history to program these two pieces in the same season.

The cast of A CHORUS LINE features a mix of new and familiar faces to the Weathervane with several Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tour, and international tour credits to their name.

Cast: Cory Betts (Larry), Tyler Covington (Richie), Anthony DaSilva (Mark), Jorge Donoso (Paul), Corry J. Ethridge (Don), Avery Elledge (Connie), Robert H. Fowler (Zach), Priscilla Greco (Sheila), Thomas Henke (Bobby), Dakota Hoar (Mike), Marisa Kirby (Cassie), Ira Kramer (Roy), Maddie Lentz (Judy), Grace Livingston Kramer (Vicki), Liv Lopez (Bebe), Jewell Noel (Tricia), Alexandria Reese (Lois), Maddie Robert (Maggie), Arnie Rodriguez (Greg), Kennedy Sample (Kristine), Montana Sandoval (Diana), Gill Vaughn-Spencer (Al), Cait Zuckerman (Val). Vocal Ensemble: Nick Deapo and Erik Keiser.

A CHORUS LINE opens Wednesday, September 28th and runs in alternating repertory through Sunday, October 9th. Recommended for ages 14+. Tickets are available online (weathervanenh.org), by phone (603-837-9322) or in person at Weathervane's Box Office (389 Lancaster Rd in Whitefield).

The Box Office is generally open 10AM - 1PM on performance days and again two hours before curtain. On days of two performances the box office is open 10AM through 30 minutes past the evening curtain. For the most up to date hours please visit Weathervane's website. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane's website.

Additional season 57 productions now playing include A Class Act, Blood Brothers, and Intimate Apparel. Single tickets now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Season 57 tickets start at $19.