Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Robert H. Fowler & More to Star in A CHORUS LINE at The Weathervane Theatre

Robert H. Fowler & More to Star in A CHORUS LINE at The Weathervane Theatre

The cast will also feature Cory Betts (Larry), Tyler Covington (Richie), Anthony DaSilva (Mark), Jorge Donoso (Paul), Corry J. Ethridge (Don) and more.

New Hampshire News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  

The Weathervane Theatre will close its season with the groundbreaking musical A CHORUS LINE.

In A CHORUS LINE Broadway performers bare their souls and put their lives "on the line" as they audition for an unnamed Broadway musical. The 1975 production won the Pulitzer Prize and 9 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. During the show's original fifteen year run it became Broadway's longest running musical in history, a record held for 12 years.

A CHORUS LINE is originally directed, choreographed, and conceived by Michael Bennett and features a book by James Kirkwood, Jr and Nicholas Dante. Its award-winning score featuring legendary songs "One" and "What I Did for Love" is by Marvin Hamlisch (music) and Ed Kleban (lyrics).

Kleban is also the subject of A CLASS ACT, a musical currently playing in rep at Weathervane Theatre that highlights the origins of A CHORUS LINE. Written in 2001, Weathervane Theatre is the first theatre in history to program these two pieces in the same season.

The cast of A CHORUS LINE features a mix of new and familiar faces to the Weathervane with several Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tour, and international tour credits to their name.

Cast: Cory Betts (Larry), Tyler Covington (Richie), Anthony DaSilva (Mark), Jorge Donoso (Paul), Corry J. Ethridge (Don), Avery Elledge (Connie), Robert H. Fowler (Zach), Priscilla Greco (Sheila), Thomas Henke (Bobby), Dakota Hoar (Mike), Marisa Kirby (Cassie), Ira Kramer (Roy), Maddie Lentz (Judy), Grace Livingston Kramer (Vicki), Liv Lopez (Bebe), Jewell Noel (Tricia), Alexandria Reese (Lois), Maddie Robert (Maggie), Arnie Rodriguez (Greg), Kennedy Sample (Kristine), Montana Sandoval (Diana), Gill Vaughn-Spencer (Al), Cait Zuckerman (Val). Vocal Ensemble: Nick Deapo and Erik Keiser.

A CHORUS LINE opens Wednesday, September 28th and runs in alternating repertory through Sunday, October 9th. Recommended for ages 14+. Tickets are available online (weathervanenh.org), by phone (603-837-9322) or in person at Weathervane's Box Office (389 Lancaster Rd in Whitefield).

The Box Office is generally open 10AM - 1PM on performance days and again two hours before curtain. On days of two performances the box office is open 10AM through 30 minutes past the evening curtain. For the most up to date hours please visit Weathervane's website. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane's website.

Additional season 57 productions now playing include A Class Act, Blood Brothers, and Intimate Apparel. Single tickets now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Season 57 tickets start at $19.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Hannah Bonnett & More to Lead LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL 2022-2023 National TourHannah Bonnett & More to Lead LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL 2022-2023 National Tour
September 21, 2022

The cast has been announced for the 2022-2023 national tour of Legally Blonde – The Musical. Hannah Bonnett will play America’s favorite blonde, Elle Woods.  
Stacy Schiff Presents New Book On Samuel Adams At The Music Hall Lounge, November 2Stacy Schiff Presents New Book On Samuel Adams At The Music Hall Lounge, November 2
September 20, 2022

On Wednesday, November 2 at 7pm, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and biographer Stacy Schiff visits The Music Hall's Lounge with her new book, THE REVOLUTIONARY: SAMUEL ADAMS, a riveting account of one of America's elusive founding fathers.
Robert Galinsky's THE BENCH, A HOMELESS LOVE STORY Kick Off Its College Tour, September 30Robert Galinsky's THE BENCH, A HOMELESS LOVE STORY Kick Off Its College Tour, September 30
September 15, 2022

After its critically acclaimed run in both New York and Los Angeles, Robert Galinsky will kick off a 2022-23 College tour of his hit show The Bench beginning September 30 at 4 PM at the Dana Center (Rundlett Hill Rd, Manchester, NH 03102) Saint Anselm College as part of their annual “Fresh Check Day” - mental health promotion & suicide prevention event.
Virginia Madsen Joins Six-City East Coast Tour Of Suicide Awareness Play RIGHT BEFORE I GOVirginia Madsen Joins Six-City East Coast Tour Of Suicide Awareness Play RIGHT BEFORE I GO
September 14, 2022

Virginia Madsen, Academy Award nominee from the hit movie 'Sideways', has been added to the east coast tour of Stan Zimmerman's suicide awareness play, 'Right Before I Go', highlighting the raw struggles of people in all walks of life that have died by suicide.
INTIMATE APPAREL Comes to Weathervane This WeekINTIMATE APPAREL Comes to Weathervane This Week
September 13, 2022

The Weathervane Theatre will present the acclaimed play Intimate Apparel - a story of identity, vulnerability, and human resilience by two time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. Esther is a much sought-after Black seamstress in turn-of-the-20th century Manhattan.