Riverdance & Kelly Girls Concert Added to St. Patrick's Day Parade Weekend in Jaffrey

The Jaffrey St. Patrick's Day Parade, now the 2nd largest St. Pat's parade in New Hampshire, is blooming large in its third year with new events before and after the parade. Jaffrey is turning all green on this St. Patrick's.

To start the parade weekend, The Park Theatre will be presenting the acclaimed Celtic band The Kelly Girls at the American Legion Hall in Jaffrey on Saturday, March 14, at 7:30pm.

The Kelly Girls have quickly gained recognition as one of the most entertaining Celtic Bands in New England. Rousing renditions of songs and tunes rooted in the Celtic traditions of Ireland, Scotland, Canada, and America, along with captivating harmonies and instrumentation, lend to their Signature Sound. Plus, they invite audience participation with hand clapping, singing, and dancing. Tickets for the theatre fundraiser are $20. A cash bar will be open and American Legion Chef Mike Gallagher will be serving traditional Irish favorites, corned beef & cabbage as well as bangers & mash. Each entree costs $10.

If you have seen Riverdance, it was an event you have never forgotten. If you have not seen them, you are in for a treat. 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the world-famous Irish dance troupe. To commemorate the special anniversary tour, they filmed their gala performance in HD at the 3Arena in Dublin on February 9th. For the first time ever, cinemas across the United States will present the production for one day only, Sunday, March 15. The Park Theatre was able to obtain the rights to present it exclusively in the Monadnock region. The film of the performance will be shown at the Jaffrey Woman's Club in downtown Jaffrey at 3pm (right after the 2pm parade) and again at 6:30pm. Tickets are $15. Children 12 and under are $10.

The Kelly Girls concert will take place at the American Legion Hall in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, located at 20 Webster Street. Riverdance 25 Gala screens at the Jaffrey Woman's Club at 33 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey. Both facilities are handicap accessible. For tickets and information, call The Park Theatre box office at (603) 532-8888 or by visiting the website www.theparktheatre.org.

The Kelly Girls concert is made possible by an underwriting grant from the St. Patrick's Day Parade. Both events will help support the new Park Theatre. The two auditorium, state-of-the-art performing arts complex is currently under construction in downtown Jaffrey.

The Park Theatre will be the first community-based performing arts center to be built from the ground up in the Monadnock region in almost one hundred years. It will be a showplace for national and regional musical performers as well as plays from New England playwrights, local performing groups, school productions, and movies from new releases to independents, classics, documentaries, foreign and animation. It will also present HD screenings of The Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal Ballet & Royal Opera. Additionally, it will provide after school theatre programs and filmmaking courses for children as well as workshops for adults. Finally, it will generate over two dozen new jobs and promote business and real estate development in Jaffrey and the surrounding communities.





