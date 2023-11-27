Renowned Bell Ringers To Perform At Park Theatre's DICKENS FEST On December 6

The event is part of the kickoff day for the inaugural New England Dickens Fest.

Nov. 27, 2023

The Granite State Ringers will perform on the Eppes Stage at The Park Theatre on Wednesday, December 6, at 7 pm. The event is part of the kickoff day for the inaugural New England Dickens Fest that is produced by the Jaffrey, New Hampshire based performing arts center.

In February 2007, Joan Fossum and Mary Divers organized the Granite State Ringers (GSR), New Hampshire's only elite handbell choir.

Their vision was to offer committed handbell musicians the opportunity to learn and perform challenging music for audiences all over New Hampshire. 

Since then, GSR has expanded its mission to offer education programs for youth and adults. It uses its talents to support local and international groups in need, from the NH Food Bank to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

They perform on five octaves of Malmark handbells, six octaves of Malmark hand chimes, and four octaves of Schulmerich Handbells. They routinely have world premieres of new pieces by some of the handbell world's most beloved composers.

New England Dickens Fest is made possible by an underwriting sponsorship from M&T Bank.

Tickets for the bell ringers are $18. Children 12 and under, $15. Tickets can be purchased in advance, whether online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. Tickets will also be for sale at the box office before the performance. Doors open at 6 pm. The Dickens Fest town crier proclamation reading and ribbon cutting ceremonies begin at 6:30 pm.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.




