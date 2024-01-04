RGC Theatre and Rochester Performance & Arts Center Present IT IS ALL IN MY HEAD, THERAPY IN CONCERT By Ro Gavin

RGC Theatre and Rochester Performance & Arts Center will present a one night only production of It is All in My Head, Therapy in Concert. This special performance will be held at Rochester Performance & Arts Center: Saturday, January 13th at 7:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here

Combining one part story telling, one part mental wellness, sprinkling in a rock band and some comedy, It Is All In My Head is an original concept by Ro Gavin focusing on how sometimes we can be our own worst enemy, our biggest supporter, and our own personal saboteur. With hits from Ruthless!, Cry Baby, Crazy Ex Girlfriend, and even songs by Leanna Firestone and ABBA, get ready to go on a journey with Ro on what might happen when you take an entire year to have conversations with yourself.

"For me, I believe that the theatre is a space to create and share" says Ro Gavin, executive director of RGC Theatre and performance artist for It's All in My Head. "I conceived this show as an outlet to connect with people who can relate to my experience. In the past year, I banned myself from romantic situations because I was acting absolutely crazy. I was putting a lot of stress on myself and on my personal relationships." It Is All in My Head features comedic hits like "Born to Entertain" from Ruthless!, and "Stop!" from Mean Girls the Musical as well as softer, more poignant moments such as "Maybe Love" from Shucked, or "Welcome to the World" from A Man of No Importance.

"We are also incredibly fortunate to be working with regional and New York composers, Anna De Noia and Joshua Villa, on a very special piece for this show," says Gavin. De Noia and Villa have recently released a concept album for their new musical, Grace and the Ghost, with Elizabeth Teeter. "We have a performance from their song cycle, 'Open, Stay,' that has been specially arranged and transposed just for this concert. Working with them has been a dream!"

Marina Altschiller-Gannon, a long time friend of Ro Gavin and frequent collaborator with RGC Theatre shares "Art is the universal language of being alive. I think everyone connects to art differently but at the core, we're looking to connect. People have a deep need for belonging, and finding a piece of ourselves in the arts brings us closer to the feeling of not being alone." Altschiller-Gannon most recently appeared onstage with RGC Theatre at Secret Santa, a Holiday Spectacular- which was co-produced by her theatre company, Dive In Productions.

"Ro has enormous energy onstage and that same spark and ingenuity in their everyday life" says Sharleigh Thomson. Thomson is responsible for the RGC Theatre motto, "When you can't find a space that feels like it fits you, you make your own." Thomson and Gavin have a friendship that dates back as early as 2015. "Having spent some formative years becoming an adult alongside Ro, I've seen them perform so many characters in so many ways and it is always a delight."

Presented by Rochester Performance & Arts Center, this will mark the first collaboration between RGC Theatre and RPAC, "We are thrilled to be working with RPAC on this production," says Gavin. "I am constantly impressed by the work that Jenry Towle and the entire team at the Opera House put out and I am honored to be a part of their community with this ambitious and deeply personal show."

It is All in My Head, Therapy in Concert opens for one night only on January 13th at 7:00 pm. Featuring storytelling and performance by Ro Gavin, the piece is Music Directed by Breanne Aria Battey and Directed by Jordan Formichelli, featuring performances from Breanne Aria Battey (Keys), Jules Good (Strings), Rob Fogg (Drums), Jonathan Wilkins (Bass), and Tyler Soucy (Guitar). This performance also features cameos from RGC Theatre special guests.

About Rochester Performance & Arts Center

The Rochester Performance & Arts Center (RPAC) is located in the heart of downtown Rochester, New Hampshire. Opened in 2017, and just around the block from the historic Rochester Opera House, RPAC is an intimate venue offering affordable entertainment, educational programming, and event spaces for private parties and community gatherings. RPAC combines a versatile recital hall with 150 seats, rehearsal and practice studios, costume and scenic workshops, and a premier art gallery for emerging and seasoned artists alike. RPAC offers a wide variety of affordable lessons and classes based in art, dance, music, theatre, and more. RPAC is a subsidiary of the historic Rochester Opera House, a nonprofit organization.

About RGC Theatre:

After 12 years on stage and behind the scenes for a variety of New England theatre companies, Founder and Executive Director Ro Gavin took their experience and created Ro Gavin Collaborative Theatre as a new outlet for arts in New Hampshire with focus on presenting unconstrained and inclusive theatre. RGC Theatre offers a unique experience for theatre artists by providing an auspicious environment for artists to create with ingenuity. RGC Theatre was officially established in 2021 with the support of Nicole Jones and Andrew Pinard.

More about It is All in My Head, Therapy in Concert: