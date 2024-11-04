RGC Theatre and RPAC to Present MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



RGC Theatre and the Rochester Performance and Arts Center will present their latest collaboration: Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play, running from November 8 to November 17, 2024. This highly anticipated production marks the fifth partnership between RPAC and RGC Theatre this year, continuing their tradition of presenting cutting-edge, thought-provoking theatre that engages and inspires.

Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play is a genre-defying exploration of how stories survive in a world where everything else has fallen apart. Written by acclaimed playwright Anne Washburn, the play begins in a post-apocalyptic future, where survivors gather around a campfire and attempt to recount an episode of The Simpsons, specifically Cape Feare. As their memories evolve over time, The Simpsons becomes a symbol of resilience and a means of navigating loss.

This production is the perfect selection to close RGC Theatre's season, encapsulating the essence of survival in the face of unimaginable tragedy. As culture endures and transforms, the characters cling to the familiarity of media and the relationships forged in adversity, illustrating the vital role storytelling plays in human connection. Under the direction of Ro Gavin, RGC Theatre's Executive Director, the production promises to engage audiences in profound reflections on memory, identity, and the shared experiences that bind us.

Director Ro Gavin brings a unique vision to Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play, balancing the play's emotional depth with its unconventional fusion of post-apocalyptic themes and pop culture references. "This play is about connection, survival, and the way storytelling itself becomes a form of resilience," Gavin shares. "I worked closely with the cast to highlight the emotional depth of each moment, whether it's a lighthearted reminiscence of The Simpsons or a powerful exploration of loss and hope." For Gavin, this production also exemplifies RGC Theatre's mission. "Mr. Burns aligns perfectly with our goal to create an inclusive, boundary-pushing space. This show challenges us all to think creatively while still honoring the deeply human themes at its heart."

Adding to the spectacle are the incredible talents of Lighting Designer Casey Dalke and Scenic Designer Jill Gordon. Together, they will create a world that's both familiar and strikingly alien-a place where pop culture, memory, and survival intersect.

Nicole Jones brings depth and humanity to her dual roles as Jenny and Bart in Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play, capturing the play's exploration of storytelling, memory, and resilience. Reflecting on her connection to the show, Nicole explains, "Mr. Burns deals with the human need for connection through storytelling," and though she wasn't raised watching The Simpsons, the story's themes resonate deeply with her. "For me, 'love never dies in memory' is really the center of the story," she shares. She describes Jenny as "someone who needs that relief that comes from storytelling" and finds a brave, universal side to Bart in Act 3, where he "has to find his way through a big loss and really get out of his own way to be brave." Nicole's portrayal illuminates the heart of the play, where love and community endure even when all else falls away.

The production of Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play is poised to be one of RGC Theatre's most ambitious and daring projects yet. Audiences can expect a thrilling combination of humor, heart, and thought-provoking themes. Whether you're a die-hard *Simpsons* fan or simply someone who loves inventive, out-of-the-box theatre, this show will leave you contemplating the stories that shape our world and the ones we'll carry with us when all else is lost.

Performance Dates:

November 8-17, 2024

Rochester Performance and Arts Center, Rochester, NH

Tickets: Available now at tinyurl.com/RGC-Theatre-Mr-Burns

