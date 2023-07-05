RGC Theatre Brings BIG FISH to the Hatbox This Month

RGC Theatre will present the hit Broadway musical Big Fish at the Hatbox Theatre from July 21st-30th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. General Admission tickets are $25, $22 for members, seniors and students and $19 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Click Here or by calling 603-715-2315.

With music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by John August, Big Fish dives into the rich and vivid imagination of Edward Bloom, a storyteller by nature much to the joy of his beloved wife Sandra and the ire of his son, Will. When the fears and uncertainty of reality bring the Blooms back together under one roof, it is Edward’s stories that inspire Will and Sandra to face what’s next with love, laughter, and a little bit of magic. Filled with a cast of larger than life characters, Big Fish is overflowing with humor and heart.

“Big Fish has always been a poignant piece for me” director Ro Gavin says, “I first discovered the piece in 2015 during my freshman year of college and immediately I was hooked. The fantastical story, the emotional charge, I immediately knew I had to work on this piece one day. It’s actually very special and personal to me to be able to bring this story to The Hatbox Theatre. In 2019, I was in a production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Hatbox, and I was harboring a small secret. I had cancer. Shortly after ‘Spelling Bee’ closed, I was in and out of surgeries and months of chemotherapy followed shortly thereafter.”

“Getting to bring such a magical production to a place of safety and security, and sometimes even magic [go see Discovering Magic!] is so cathartic and freeing. Being able to share this piece with a lot of loved ones who saw me through my treatment like Nicole Jones, who plays Sandra, and Marina Altschiller-Gannon, who has a very unique take on the Witch in our version of the show, is so healing. I cannot be more excited to share this production with Hatbox and Concord.”

RGC Theatre’s production features performances from local and regional actors Kyle Aarons (Edward Bloom), Nicole Jones (Sandra Bloom), Ben Hunton (Will Bloom), Emily Shafritz (Josephine Bloom), Marina Altschiller-Gannon (The Witch/Others), Jordan Formichelli (Jenny Hill/Others), Jeff Caron (Amos Calloway/Others), Will Saxe (Karl/Others), John Masse (Don Price/Others), Jeremy Toussaint (Zacky Price/Others), Erik Shaffer (Ensemble/Karl U/S), Catherine Sweet (Ensemble/Josephine U/S), Lauren Friedman (Ensemble/Calloway U/S), Evan Marcus (Ensemble/Will U/S), Rose Joly (Ensemble). The production team bringing the fantasy to life includes Ro Gavin

(Co-Producer/Director/Choreographer), John Masse (Co-Producer), Breanne Battey (Music Director), Kat Mail (Co-Stage Manager), Josh Bradley (Co-Stage Manager), Jillian Gordon (Scenic Design), Casey Dalke (Sound Design), Li Blanchard (Costume Design), Shannon Clark (Props Master), Nicole Jones (Dance Captain), and Marina Altschiller-Gannon (Music Captain).

