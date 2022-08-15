REAL GHOST STORIES With Adam Berry Returns To Newport Opera House

Spooky season is starting early in New Hampshire! The Newport Opera House Association in partnership with Nathan Gardner are proud to present a return engagement of REAL GHOST STORIES at The Newport Opera House on Friday, September 16, 2022, starring ADAM BERRY, host and executive producer of Discovery+ and The Travel Channel's smash hit program KINDRED SPIRITS!

REAL GHOST STORIES had its World Premiere at the Newport Opera House in September of 2021, where it smashed box office projections and drew audiences from around the country.

The evening features a fresh slate of stories from Mr. Berry's most unique and spooky investigations and experiences. Audiences will hear first-hand accounts of true paranormal encounters from KINDRED SPIRITS and GHOST HUNTERS, as well as some of Adam's personal experiences, including some never told on television or in previous incarnations of REAL GHOST STORIES.

The audience will also get a chance to learn more with a Question/Answer period following the main presentation and a post-show meet and greet session with Adam. For a special bonus, VIP tickets will be available to join Adam in a private post-show paranormal investigation of the haunted Opera House.

"As a longtime fan of Kindred Spirits, I am beyond thrilled to welcome Adam back to the Newport Opera House," said Meg Cowan, Executive Director of the Newport Opera House Association. "His first-hand experience with the paranormal makes for fascinating TV but to actually have him on our stage, in person, sharing his stories, is absolutely riveting. I can't wait!"

Producer Nathan Gardner, who returns to New Hampshire after several years working with various Broadway and touring productions, added "We were honored to be the first event to re-open the Newport Opera House for live events last season, where Adam and his stories thrilled a packed house. This year we are again excited to partner with the team at the Opera House to bring Adam back with new stories and spooky fun at this beautiful and haunted gem of a venue."

ABOUT ADAM BERRY:

Adam Berry is the co-star and Executive Producer of the hit television series Kindred Spirits now on Travel Channel. Adam's love and passion for the paranormal ignited from an extremely haunting experience he had in Gettysburg PA. After many years of studying, research and founding his own paranormal research team with his husband Ben Berry he was asked to join the SyFy Channel original series Ghost Hunters Academy. This competition reality show tested the strengths of investigators from around the country and Adam proved to be the best of the best by winning and was awarded a spot on the TAPS team and the original series Ghost Hunters. Adam likes to say he was awarded Amy Bruni as his prize because the two paired up and have since became a paranormal powerhouse. With similar beliefs and styles Adam and Amy possess the capabilities to connect with those in the afterlife with uncanny accuracy. Focusing on helping families and spirits alike, they have traveled the country changing the way the world thinks about ghosts and what happens after we shuffle off this mortal coil.

When Adam isn't looking for ghosts, he is the Executive Director of Peregrine Theatre Ensemble, a non-profit theater company based in Provincetown MA. This educational summer theater program produces some of the most spectacular musicals and plays on the Cape while also nurturing young actors in a professional working environment.

Tickets to REAL GHOST STORIES WITH ADAM BERRY are priced $35.00 for General Admission. VIP tickets with the investigation are $70.00 and are extremely limited. Tickets are available starting August 16, 2022 at the Newport Opera House website: www.newportoperahouse.com, by calling 603-863-2412, or in person at 20 N. Main Street, Newport NH 03773.