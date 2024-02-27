Prescott Park Arts Festival Celebrates 50 Years In 2024 And Invites The Community To Share Pictures And Stories

Prescott Park Arts Festival, celebrates its 50th Anniversary in 2024!



As the Arts Festival prepares to return to its picturesque waterfront setting in downtown Portsmouth this summer, they are inviting the community to share stories and pictures from the past 50 years to add to the festivities.

“50 years is a major accomplishment for any business, but especially a non-profit with a suggested donation revenue model. As we prepare to celebrate this milestone, we want to invite the community to share their memories through pictures and stories of the Arts Festival throughout the years,” shares Courtney Perkins, Executive Director of Prescott Park Arts Festival, “The Arts Festival belongs to our beloved community and while our staff is working extra hard this year to put together a very special summer celebrating 50 years, we want to include those personal stories and images in our celebration. Part of the magic of the Festival lies in those generational stories and sharing them for this landmark occasion feels very important as we reflect on our history and springboard into the future.”

The Arts Festival invites community members to share stories and images from their own experiences at the Festival in Prescott Park throughout the past 50 years. Anyone interested can fill-out their Google Form and upload images there as well. Another option is to email anniversary@prescottpark.org.

As an independent arts non-profit, the Arts Festival relies on financial support from its generous community to sustain the meaningful arts programming it offers year after year. Since 1974, the Festival has operated on a donation model to carry on the legacy of providing arts and entertainment that is accessible to all. It is through donations that the Festival is able to continue this beloved community tradition.

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary Season, donors who give $150 are invited to share a birthday message for the Arts Festival that will be posted on their website and, if submitted by May 3, 2024, printed in the Season Program. *Donors who give $50 or more will be added to a birthday gift list indicated with a special birthday icon in the Season Program.

The Arts Festival is enormously grateful for the continued support from community members who make the magic of the Arts Festival possible for all. Thank you for celebrating with the Arts Festival and supporting their mission of accessibility!

The Festival has several special surprise offerings planned for the 50th Anniversary Season, which will be announced later this spring.

As always, the Arts Festival will put on its Signature Musical, which will be an empowering and celebratory production of Legally Blonde the Musical, presented by Service Credit Union. Community members can look forward to the always popular River House Restaurant Concert Series, and the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Movie Night Series, both happening all summer long. Camp ENCORE! will perform three different musicals all on the Wilcox Main Stage. Tables in The Kane Company VIP Seating Area can be reserved for all Festival performances, as well as limited blanket reservations, in front of the Wilcox Main Stage.

2024 Season Passes for this special anniversary season are on sale now. All Season Passholders gain early access to reservations for all of the Arts Festival's series, including the musical, concert series, movie series, and Camp ENCORE! performances, and additional perks like 10% off all food and drink orders at The Prop, free t-shirt(s), and other great benefits depending on the Season Pass level.

About Prescott Park Arts Festival

For 50 years, Prescott Park Arts Festival has served the Seacoast community with family-friendly entertainment, and inspiring artistic offerings, providing a public place to gather and share unique experiences. In an idyllic natural setting along the Piscataqua River in beautiful downtown Portsmouth, the Festival presents more than 90 arts events to nearly 150,000 people each season including a film series, music festivals and concerts, food festivals, dance, children's events and the signature summer musical. Accessibility is deeply rooted in the Festival's values and we proudly have a suggested donation model to ensure that everyone has access to these diverse, family-focused performances.