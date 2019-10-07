Pontine Theatre Presents Nathaniel Hawthorne's THE HOUSE OF THE SEVEN GABLES

Pontine Theatre presents its original adaptation of Nathaniel Hawthorne's Gothic Romance, The House of the Seven Gables. Set in Salem, Massachusetts, the story follows several generations of the ill-fated Pyncheon family, bowed under a curse dating from the famous witch trials, and trapped in the once magnificent but now decrepit family mansion. In this two-person staging, Pontine Co-Directors, Greg Gathers and Marguerite Mathews, play all the characters which features sets and toy theatre figures created by Mr. Gathers.

This production, underwritten by Piscataqua Savings Bank. Performances are Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 3pm and Sundays at 2pm at Pontine's Plains School, #1 Plains Avenue, in Portsmouth's West End. Tickets are $27 and may be purchased in advance online at www.pontine.org.

Tickets may also be purchased at the door a half-hour prior to each show, based on availability.







