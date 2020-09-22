Players' Ring Theatre Opens Season With U.S. Premiere Of MARY AND ME

First Performance since COVID-19. Performances start October 2.

Brimming with light, warmth, and humor, the new play Mary and Me by Irish playwright Irene Kelleher will mark its U.S. debut and the opening of The Players' Ring's 2020-21 Season from October 2-18 with both live and online performances.

"After six months of shutdown due to the pandemic, we are honored to present the United States premiere of this intricate, thought provoking work about a 15-year-old girl making the most difficult decision of her life," said Ed Simeone, Chair of the Artistic Committee.

Mary and Me recounts the true story of pregnant teenager Ann Lovett. Directed by Peter Josephson, the one-woman, 70-minute play, will star Emily Karel and will be presented by Glass Dove Productions. Tickets are available for in-person and online viewings. For tickets and further details, visit www.playersring.org.

Karel learned of the play when she and Kelleher studied together at Shakespeare and Company in Lenox, MA. The actress said, "The first thing that grabbed me was how relevant the story is. The play takes place in a small Irish town in 1986, yet the themes are completely pertinent to modern audiences all over the world. Hannah, the 15-year-old protagonist, struggles against the constraints imposed upon her by the strict moral and social doctrine that governs her community. Hannah laments the fact that people 'don't talk' to one another truthfully for fear of being ostracized."

According to the Irish Examiner, the playwright learned of the story in high school, years after the actual event, and she said, "Tears started to run down my face. It resonated with me, but I'm not really sure why. I thought if only Ann Lovett had a friend she could talk to. I started thinking about what I would do if I were in that situation."

Kelleher continued, "The story is set in a fictional town in 1986. It spans seven months with Hannah coming to a grotto in utter desperation. Hannah begins to see the Virgin Mary as not just a statue. Mary was just 14 when she became pregnant with Jesus. Hannah builds up a relationship with her. She confides in her. In Irish grottoes, there's often the kneeling figure of St Bernadette. Hannah thinks this figure is Mary Magdalene. She feels they have things in common."

Though a dark play, Kelleher insists there is a lot of humor in it. "It's not an hour of unrelenting misery. That kind of theatre leaves me cold.'

Karel visited Kelleher in Cork County, Ireland, in 2018. Karel said, "The day I arrived in County Cork, the people of Ireland were voting on the 8th amendment. If passed, the amendment would 'support the decriminalization of abortion and the introduction of legislation providing abortion services that are accessible to all women and girls in Ireland.' That evening Irene and I got the news that the 8th amendment had passed. Irene and I discussed how far Ireland had come since the death of 15-year-old Ann Lovett, the young woman whose story inspired Mary and Me. We also discussed how freedom can be tenuous, and that we must continue to fight to preserve it."

Karel also wants to assure audiences, "Even though the subject matter is dark, it is handled beautifully by the playwright. I do not believe audiences will come away from Mary and Me feeling beaten down. Irene writes with nuance, compassion, and humor."

Mary and Me will be The Players' Ring's first performance since the pandemic. Adjustments for audience safety include a new air handling and ventilation system, reduced capacity, social distancing at six feet, a health check at the door, and a mandatory mask policy.

The Players' Ring capacity, normally 75 seats, will be reduced to 33 seats to allow for social distancing, and only bottled drinks will be for sale. Seat assignments will be allocated by The Ring.

Ticket prices: $24 for adults; $20 for adult members, students, and seniors; and $18 for senior and student members, all fees included. Online purchases strongly recommended at www.playersring.org. Alternatively, performances will also be available to view online via pay-per-view. Information and tickets for pay-per-view are available on The Players' Ring website.

