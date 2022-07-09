Photos: Eurydice At The Weathervane Theatre

The Weathervane Theatre opened its 57th repertory season with Sarah Ruhl's acclaimed Eurydice. Sponsored by #ethancoaches, this visually stunning modern transformation of the classic Greek myth opened Friday, July 1 and runs in alternating repertory through August 5th.

Written by Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl, this universally lauded contemporary adaptation of the Orpheus and Eurydice story shifts the focus to its heroine, Eurydice, reimagining this timeless love story through humor, music, romance, and stunning visual and technical effects.

Responsible for creating the stunning visual and technical effects are Eurydice's design team: Scout Hough (lighting and technical direction), Hillary Jeffers (wigs), Robert Salerno (sound) and Rien Schlecht (set and costumes).

"We want to achieve something on the Weathervane stage that's never been done before," said Rien Schlecht, Weathervane's longtime resident designer.

By creating a set that essentially makes the stage disappear, Schlecht and her fellow designers want to challenge people's idea of the Underworld, turning a world that is usually conceived as dark and scary as bright and full of light and color. Inspired by Ancient Greek architecture couture, Schlect's costumes utilize unconventional materials like bubble wrap and lights. Other technical elements incorporated into Eurydice not normally seen on the Weathervane stage include an elevator and water.

"I don't think I could be more excited about this," said Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. "I've been amazed at watching this creative team build something from scratch. Our audiences are in for something they've literally never seen before. It's going to be really special."

Eurydice is directed by Jorge Donoso and features an original soundscape composed by Ira Kramer. Kara Procell is the production stage manager.

Headlining Weathervane's Eurydice is Juliana Chimenti (last seen in Weathervane's Million Dollar Quartet) as Eurydice, newcomer Ephraim Takyi as Orpheus, and Weathervane's Associate Artistic Director Robert H. Fowler as Father. Completing the cast are Weathervane alums Liz Flemming (The Addams Family) and Jewell Noel (The Mountaintop) as well as Weathervane Intern Company members Avery Elledge and Liv Lopez.

Performed to in person audiences, performances are open to full capacity. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required unless Coös County is at a red or high level risk for Covid-19.

Eurydice opens Friday, July 1st and runs in alternating repertory through August 5th. Weathervane's 57th season runs July 1 - October 9. Summer performances run Monday - Saturday with 7:30 PM performances and 2 PM matinees on select Thursdays and Saturdays. Fall performances run Tuesday - Saturday with 7 PM performances and 2 PM performances on Saturdays and Sundays. Additional Season 57 productions include The Marvelous Wonderettes, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Class Act, Blood Brothers, Intimate Apparel and A Chorus Line. Single tickets and ticket subscriptions now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Tickets start at $19.

The Weathervane Box Office is open by phone (603-837-9322), email (boxoffice@weahervanenh.org), and in person. The Box Office is generally open 10AM - 1PM on performance days and again two hours before curtain. On days of two performances the box office is open 10AM through 30 minutes past the evening curtain. For the most up to date hours please visit Weathervane's website. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane's website.



The Weathervane Theatre was founded in 1965 by Gibbs Murray and the late Tom Haas and is under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. For over half a century, it has presented high quality professional productions of plays and musicals. One of the few remaining alternating rep companies in the United States, the Weathervane is recognized as a historical institution nationwide, boasting among its alumni 2021 Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley, Tally Sessions, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn and recent Tony Award Winner Ari'el Stachel.