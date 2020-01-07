Photo Flash: Majestic's Dinner Theatre's Upcoming Production of THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME

The Majestic will present its second of four dinner theatres scheduled for their 2019-20 season, Things My Mother Taught Me by Katherine DiSavino.

Olivia and Gabe are moving into their first apartment together. They've just packed up all of their belongings and driven halfway across the country to start a new life together in Chicago. Their moving day doesn't go exactly as planned, though, and things become slightly more complicated when all of their parents show up to help! Can a two-bedroom apartment contain all of the love, laughs, worry, and wisdom that's about to happen?

This comedy from the author of Nana's Naughty Knickers takes a generational look at relationships, and how sometimes parents are passing their best lessons on to their children without even meaning to. Funny and touching, this one will make you laugh out loud and fall in love all over again.

Majestic's production is directed by Becky Rush of Pembroke and stars: Chad Andrew of Boscawen, Betty Fortin of Londonderry, Sierra Jones of Manchester, Mike McKinnon of Goffstown, Joe Pelonzi of Hudson, Katherine Pereira of Hudson and Josh Sanborn of Lee.

All inclusive dinner theatre on February 7 & 8 at 7:00pm and on February 9 at 1:30pm. $42.00 Friday/Saturday and $40.00 Sunday. All performances will be held at The Executive Court Banquet Facility located at 1199 South Mammoth Road, Manchester.

Don't miss out! Order your tickets today by visiting or calling the box office at 603-669-7469 or visit www.majestictheatre.net to purchase online. ADVANCE RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED 24 HOURS MINIMUM. Limited tickets available up to 3 hours prior to event start. Parties wishing to sit together are encouraged to reserve together. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.

Photo Credit: A. Robert Dionner

Josh Sanborn, Sierra Jones

Mike McKinnon, Josh Sanborn, Joe Pelonzi

Chad Andrews, Sierra Jones, Katherine Pereira, Betty Fortin

Katherine Pereira, Sierra Jones, Mike McKinnon, Josh Sanborn, Chad Andrews, Betty Fortin, Joe Pelonzi





