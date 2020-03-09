Photo Flash: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at Seacoast Rep

The Seacoast Repertory Theatre presents A Chorus Line, which opened March 6. Get a first look in the photos below!

With its story of hopeful dancers baring their souls as they audition for a dream role, A Chorus Line opened at the Shubert Theater in 1975. It won nine Tony awards and a Pulitzer Prize, and held the record for the longest running show in Broadway history when it closed in 1990.

Marvin Hamlish and Edward Kleban wrote the memorable songs, including "One," "I Hope I Get It," and "What I Did for Love."

A Chorus Line runs March 6-April 4. Show times are generally Thursdays at 7:30, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are available through the Seacoast Rep box office at 603-433-4472, or online at Seacoastrep.org/tickets. For student discounts, call the box office. The Seacoast Repertory Theatre's 2020 season is sponsored in part by: Bondgarden Farms, Martingale Wharf, MacEdge, Shilo Farm, and alphagraphics.





