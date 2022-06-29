Peterborough Players Presents CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION Next Month

The Players' 2022 summer season continues with Circle Mirror Transformation. This beautiful, funny, moment-to-moment dramedy by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker explores the catalyst for intimate self-discovery in the most humorous of settings. Artistic Director Tom Frey directs the piece. Circle Mirror Transformation opens on Thursday, July 7th and runs until Sunday, July 17th.



​When an unlikely company of strangers come together to take a community acting class in a small town in Vermont, they discover more about themselves than about Stanislavski, Hagen, or Meisner. As they hilariously participate in acting exercises sure to teach them something (right?), they find that the true study is in their own growth, exploration, and discovery. As they're cracked open, surrounded by the trappings of the studio, the powerful class exercises inspire both teacher and students to face their lives with greater courage.

"To me, this is a quintessential Players show; unexpected, and makes you laugh just as much as it moves you," says Frey. "In my experience, acting class was where I laughed, and occasionally cried, the hardest with my classmates, as someone made a brilliant choice or revelation about themselves. However, while the action of this play takes place in an acting class, anyone, whether they've set foot in a studio or not, will see themselves in these incredibly well-written characters."

The cast features a mix of returning Players' company members, as well as new faces. Kate Kenney (Our Town at the Players, A Christmas Carol National Tour) returns as Theresa; Philip Kershaw (Our Town at the Players, Julius Caesar at Houston Shakespeare Festival) returns as Schultz; Douglas Rees (Arsenic and Old Lace at the Players, Our Town at Alabama Shakespeare Festival) returns in the role of James; and Katie Shults (Beehive: The 60s Musical at the Players, Pride and Prejudice at Lost Nation Theatre) returns as Lauren. In addition, the Players welcomes Marina Re (Master Class at Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre) as acting teacher, Marty.

Scenic design is by Emmy Boisvert, costume design is by Bethany Mullins, lighting design is by Jonathan (Jack) Stoffel, sound design is by Kevin Frazier, and props design is by Emily Allinson. Julia Perez and Vanessa C. Hart are Actors' Equity Stage Management.

Special Events

In addition to our previously announced post-show Talkback on July 10th, the Players hosts our next Food Truck Night on July 16th! Join us between 5-7pm when Total Thai Food Truck will be on site with incredible Thai food, available for purchase. Come early on the 16th and enjoy! Also, Pay-What-You-Can Tickets for Circle Mirror Transformation will be available on Friday, July 8th to anyone who needs assistance accessing tickets to Players' productions. We invite patrons to attend that performance, with a guest, for whatever they feel they can pay. Tickets must be reserved ahead of time through the box office: (603) 924-7585.

Single tickets for Circle Mirror Transformation are $47, and on sale NOW. Barn Door Flex Passes available throughout the Summer Season. Tickets can be purchased at www.peterboroughplayers.org or by calling the box office at (603) 924-7585.

Peterborough Players is New Hampshire's premiere professional regional theater. The Players is known for an annual Summer Season, this year with 5 mainstage productions and 1 children's show, and continues to offer the Arts on Screen series that includes screenings of renowned performances from the Met: Live in HD. The Players enriches the human experience by producing quality live professional theatre, developing and training theatre artists, and offering New Hampshire a wide variety of performing arts events. Peterborough Players is sponsored in part by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information please visit Peterborough Players, 55 Hadley Road, Peterborough, NH 03458 or www.peterboroughplayers.org