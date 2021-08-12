Peterborough Players Inaugurate New Outdoor Stage With BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL

The sounds, sights, and moves of the powerhouse female vocalists of the 1960's will bring the Players' new outdoor Elsewhere Stage roaring to life in Beehive: The 60's Musical!

Beehive: The 60's Musical is a journey of humor and heart that celebrates the female voices of the 1960s, from Shirley Ellis ("The Name Game") through Janis Joplin ("Me and Bobby McGee") with many, many hits in between. Told from the perspective of six young women who come of age in the 60's, the show is underpinned by the social upheaval and radical change of that decade. Six amazing female performers sing and dance their way through a playlist of some of the best music of the 60's, backed by a rocking band.

The show features hits from the likes of The Shirelles, Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles, Lesley Gore, Dusty Springfield, The Supremes, Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin and many, many more. While this is the party people need right now, Beehive is also more relevant than ever as the women find their way and find themselves.

The Players introduces audiences to a new director and choreographer for Beehive, Ilyse Robbins. Ilyse is an award-winning director and choreographer who is also the Associate Artistic Director of Greater Boston Stage Company. She is the first woman to ever direct the hit show Million Dollar Quartet; her work has been seen at New Rep Theatre, SpeakEasy Stage Company, Lyric Stage of Boston and many others.

She is joined by a stellar cast of actors, with Players' favorites Claire D. Kolheim (Little Shop of Horrors at the Players, The Color Purple at Playhouse on the Square) singing Aretha Franklin, Katie Shults (A Doll's House, Part 2 at the Players, Wicked City Blues at the Actors' Temple Off-Broadway) singing Lulu, and Bridget Beirne (Always...Patsy Cline at the Players, Beehive: The 60's Musical at the Cape Playhouse and Maltz Jupiter Theatre) as Janis Joplin and others. They are joined by new company members Sarah Julia Ambrose (Legally Blonde with Arizona Broadway Theatre) singing Lesley Gore, Hallie D. Chapman (Beehive: The 60's Musical at Broadway Palm) singing Tina Turner, and Andrea Fleming (Motown Tribute Shadows of the 60s) singing Diana Ross. All of the women sing hits from multiple different famous artists.

In 2019, the Players began "Players Gives" outreach programs which aim to lower barriers to opportunity and access to the arts, show gratitude, and give back to this wonderful community through Pay-What-You-Can tickets and the Community Partners program. This year, the Players is thrilled to announce the expansion of Pay-What-You-Can, offering 20 Pay-What-You-Can Tickets to every performance of each show in the Summer 2021 Grand Restart Lineup, including Beehive: The 60's Musical. The Players invites anyone who needs assistance accessing tickets to attend, with a guest, for whatever they feel they can pay. Tickets must be reserved ahead of time through the box office by calling (603) 924-7585.

Beehive: The 60's Musical will be performed outdoors on the new Elsewhere Stage on the grounds of the Players. Performances are Wednesday-Sunday, August 18th-29th. Curtain time for all performances is 4:30pm

Tickets for Beehive: The 60's Musical and Where You Are are on sale now and can be purchased by calling our box office at (603) 924-7585 or by visiting our website, www.peterboroughplayers.org. All tickets are $47.