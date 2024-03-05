Park Theatre Will Host Viewing Party of Oscar Telecast This Sunday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 96th Annual Academy Awards are coming to Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The ABC telecast and pre-show will be shown on the giant 27’ wide screen with 17-speaker surround sound. The event starts at 6 pm on Sunday March 10th. Admission is free (a donation to the theatre is suggested).

There will be special food and drink for sale including hot & cold appetizers, soup, sweets as well as champagne. This is in addition to the theatre’s regular concession and bar offerings.

A red carpet entrance with paparazzi photographers will get patrons in the Oscar® mood. ParkTV with be interviewing guests live on Facebook. Bernie & Louise Watson will be playing classic movie tunes on the Steinway piano in the theatre’s Lounge.

Raffles will be conducted with a variety of prizes including official Oscar® merchandise and movie posters.

No tickets are required. Any questions about the event can be answered by calling the box office (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston.