Park Theatre Will Host Viewing Party of Oscar Telecast This Sunday

The 96th Annual Academy Awards are coming to Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The ABC telecast and pre-show will be shown on the giant 27’ wide screen with 17-speaker surround sound. The event starts at 6 pm on Sunday March 10th. Admission is free (a donation to the theatre is suggested).
There will be special food and drink for sale including hot & cold appetizers, soup, sweets as well as champagne. This is in addition to the theatre’s regular concession and bar offerings.
A red carpet entrance with paparazzi photographers will get patrons in the Oscar® mood. ParkTV with be interviewing guests live on Facebook. Bernie & Louise Watson will be playing classic movie tunes on the Steinway piano in the theatre’s Lounge.
Raffles will be conducted with a variety of prizes including official Oscar® merchandise and movie posters.
No tickets are required. Any questions about the event can be answered by calling the box office (603) 532-8888.
The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston.
