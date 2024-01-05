Park Theatre Offers Ferrari Owners Free Tickets To New Ferrari Film

The critically acclaimed movie from director Michael Mann (Thief, Manhunter, Miami Vice) tells the gripping story of Enzo Ferrari.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Park Theatre Offers Ferrari Owners Free Tickets To New Ferrari Film

The Park Theatre has announced the opening day of the new film, FERRARI, that anyone who owns a Ferrari automobile gets free tickets to the film.

The critically acclaimed movie from director Michael Mann (Thief, Manhunter, Miami Vice) tells the gripping story of Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver), his car business, and his family. It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura (Penelope Cruz), built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino, a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers' passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

FERRARI plays at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, from January 5 to 11. If any Ferrari owners drive the Italian piece of art up to the theatre, they will receive four free tickets to the film. Also, if a Ferrari owner brings their current and valid state registration of their Ferrari, they will receive two free tickets to the film. The offer can only be used once for each owner/car.

Tickets for the film are $10 and $9 for seniors, children 12 and under,  and students/teachers/active military with ID. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. Tickets will also be for sale at the box office before the each film. Doors open 60 minutes before each screening.The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.




