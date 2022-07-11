Park Theatre Holds Fundraiser Screening For Peterborough Community Theatre

The Peterborough Community Theatre in Peterborough, New Hampshire, experienced a significant setback with the loss of its air conditioning system on June 26. They have had to close their doors since then. They are working on getting it back as soon as possible.

To help out, The Park Theatre performing arts center in Jaffrey is dedicating a return screening of TOP GUN: Maverick at The Park Theatre as a fundraiser for the Peterborough Community Theatre. All net ticket revenue for the Saturday, July 16, 7pm screening of the #1 hit movie of the summer will be donated to the theatre.

"Any independent movie theatre has a tough time staying in business these days with all the at-home streaming services. So when a cinema needs to shut down for any reason, for any period, it can be catastrophic. We thought we could help out a little bit by holding a benefit screening for our neighboring theatre just north of us while they get their air conditioning system repaired. We hope people will come to the special Top Gun screening and maybe make a donation as well. We hope the Peterborough Community Theatre will be re-opened very soon," said Steve Jackson, CEO and managing director of The Park Theatre.

Fans of The Peterborough Community Theatre are asked to stop by The Park Theatre the night of July 16, buy some tickets and help their neighboring venue, New Hampshire's oldest movie theater. Peterborough Community Theatre owners Vanessa Amsbury-Bonilla and Kevin Goohs work hard to bring the region the best movies out there.

There will also be donation jars in the lobby of The Park Theatre during this special screening.

Advance Tickets for July 16, 7pm TOP GUN: Maverick fundraising screening can be made by visiting theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. Tickets for the screening are $9 for regular admission and $8 for seniors, students, children 12 and under, teachers, and active military. Tickets can also be purchased at The Park Theatre box office.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.