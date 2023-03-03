Park Theatre Announces Shamrock Fest Schedule For 2023

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 03, 2023  
The Park Theatre's Shamrock Festival is back, and its centerpiece, The Jaffrey St. Patrick's Day Parade, returns after a three-year hiatus due to Covid and bad weather. The theatre manages and produces the parade and the festival, a week-long celebration of music, comedy, special events, and movies.

The Jaffrey St. Patrick's Day Parade began in 2018 and came back in 2019 with an audience that made it the second-largest St. Pat's parade in the state after Manchester. Sadly, Covid's effects made it necessary to cancel 2020 and 2021. Bad weather canceled the 2022 parade. But, it is back in 2023 with more bands, floats, marchers, and performers.

The parade will start the festival on Saturday, March 11 at 2pm. It begins at St. Patrick's Parish on Main Street in Jaffrey and winds its way downtown and past The Park Theatre. The snow/rain date for the parade is March 19. The theatre will sell food, drinks, hot chocolate, candy, snacks and more for the event.

On the evening of March 11, the crowd pleasing, critically acclaimed Celtic rock band, Waking Finnegan, takes the stage of the Eppes auditorium at The Park. The concert is at 7:30pm, and all tickets are $20. The Lounge bar opens at 5:30pm.

On Tuesday, March 14, at 7pm, the theatre presents the award-winning documentary film entitled The Irish Pub. In Ireland, pubs are more than a place to have a pint, but an institution in society.Traditional Irish publicans (pub owners) tell the story with warmth and heart. Tickets are $9/$8.

The Park Theatre produces a monthly "Open Mic" series of regional talent performances. During Shamrock Fest week on Wednesday, March 15 at 6:30pm, there will be a special open mic showcase for only high school student talent. This event is not a school-sponsored event. Students from any high school can enter. Applicants can register by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the theatre office (603) 532-9300.

A film considered by many as one of the greatest movies ever shot in Ireland is John Ford's The Quiet Man. It stars John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara. This restored classic will be shown on Thursday, March 16 at 1:30pm and 7pm in the Eppes 333-seat auditorium on the big 27-foot wide screen. Tickets are $9/$8.

On St. Patrick's Day, March 17, an Irish whiskey sampling event will start at 5:30pm in The Lounge at The Park Theatre. Patrons can purchase a sampling of three different whiskies or just a single whiskey. John Brickley will provide music. John sings a mix of country, folk and soft rock.

The Shamrock Festival ends with comedy relief on St. Patrick's Day at 7:30pm. Comedian Mike McDonald presents his Boston Irish Comedy night featuring acclaimed Boston comedians Kelly MacFarland and Graig Murphy. Tickets for the event range from $25 to $32. They can be purchased by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888.


