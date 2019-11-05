PLAY IN A DAY Returns To Jaffrey This Weekend

The first play produced-in-a-day debuted to a sold-out audience in Jaffrey in October of 2016. It returns to Jaffrey as Play In A Day this weekend.

This "play-in-a-day" fundraiser by Jaffrey's first community theater company, Matchbook Players - aptly named after Jaffrey's long, history-making matchbooks and for the companies mission to "ignite creativity and passion for literature and art in the community" - will aim to raise $1,000 to secure an engraved, sponsored seat in the new Park Theatre for its seat campaign.

Matchbook Players is looking for the community's support. If you are interested in acting, writing, directing, or technical theater, they want you. No experience required!

What is a Play In A Day?

Ever wonder what would happen if a group of theater enthusiasts had a deadline and no show? Well, this is it!

The producers are looking for the Jaffrey theater community and beyond to join The Matchbook Players for a brainstorming session/audition on Saturday, November 9th at 2pm.

Twenty-nine hours later, the show must go on, and the audience arrives on Sunday, November 10, at 7pm. All activities take place at The Park Theatre's River Street Theatre at 6 River Street in downtown Jaffrey.

Tickets for the final play on Sunday night are $11.00 each. They can be purchased at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888.

If you are interested in being involved in Jaffrey's first community theater, you can show up Saturday, November 9 at 2pm, and show your support either on stage or behind the scenes.

The Matchbook Players Theater Company is a fledgling organization and they are looking to establish a board of directors of local theater enthusiasts, community members and businesses to help mold and shape the future of this group and our future productions. No theater experience required - just a passion for making our community a better one!

For more information check out The Matchbook Players Theater Company on facebook or email Matchbook Players founder and Executive Director, Paige Johnson at pjny03@gmail.com





