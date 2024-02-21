Owen King Brings THE CURATOR to The Music Hall Lounge Next Month

On Friday, March 22 at 7pm, New York Times bestselling author Owen King visits The Music Hall Lounge with his book, THE CURATOR. Enter a Dickensian fantasy of illusion and charm where cats are revered as religious figures, thieves are noble, scholars are revolutionaries, and conjurers are the most wonderful criminals.

“Owen King has done it again with The Curator, in this fantastical new world,” says Paul Durham, an author, attorney, and the evening's event moderator. “I'm looking forward to talking with him about all things writing and his masterfully drawn characters."

The 7pm event includes an author conversation with Paul Durham, an audience Q&A, and followed by a post-show meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

ABOUT THE BOOK

From New York Times bestselling author Owen King comes a “richly imagined” (The New York Times) Dickensian fantasy of illusion and charm where cats are revered as religious figures, thieves are noble, scholars are revolutionaries, and conjurers are the most wonderful criminals you can imagine.

Dora, a former domestic servant at the university, has a secret desire—to understand the mystery of her brother's death, believing that the answer lies within The Museum of Psykical Research, where he worked when Dora was a child. With the city amidst a revolutionary upheaval, where citizens like Robert Barnes, her lover, and a student radical, are now in positions of authority, Dora contrives to gain the curatorship of the half-forgotten museum only to find it all but burnt to the ground, with the neighboring museums oddly untouched. Robert offers her one of these, The National Museum of the Worker. However, neither this museum nor the street it is hidden away on, nor Dora herself, are what they at first appear to be. Set against the backdrop of an oddly familiar and wondrous city on the verge of collapse, Dora's search for the truth will unravel a monstrous conspiracy and bring her to the edge of worlds.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Owen King is the author of The Curator, Double Feature, and We're All in This Together: A Novella and Stories. He is the coauthor of Sleeping Beauties with Stephen King and Intro to Alien Invasion and the coeditor of Who Can Save Us Now? Brand-New Superheroes and Their Amazing (Short) Stories.

ABOUT THE MODERATOR

Paul Durham is an award-winning author of books for young readers, having been honored by the New York Public Library, the American Library Association, and the Library of Congress's National Book Festival. He is also the Vice Chair of The Music Hall's board of trustees, a podcaster, and an attorney, who has taught and guest lectured extensively on the subjects of business and publishing law.

TICKETS

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Owen King with THE CURATOR on Friday, March 22, at 7pm is $34. Ticket Package includes a signed book (THE CURATOR, $19, paperback), reserved seat, author discussion, Q+A, and post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.