Oscar-Nominated Film THE ZONE OF INTEREST Announced At Park Theatre

The powerful and sobering new film The Zone of Interest will be shown at the Park Theatre for one week starting this Friday, February 16, at 6:30pm.

Director Jonathan Glazer (Sexy Beast, Birth, Under the Skin) has loosely based The Zone of Interest on British author Martin Amis' 2014 book of the same title concerning the commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp. However, Glazer's film makes it a more accurate historical drama about the death camp's commandant, who strives to create an idyllic home for his wife and children situated directly next to the camp wall. The juxtaposition of the two worlds is jaw-dropping, with the family seemingly oblivious to the atrocities that are occurring right next to them.

The Zone of Interest has received five 2024 Academy Award nominations, including Best International Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture overall, a rare occurrence. It has also received 9 BAFTA (the British Oscars) Award nominations. The film won the coveted Grand Prize Award at the 2023 Cannes Festival.

The film stars Christian Friedel as Rudolf Höss, the commandant, and Sandra Hüller as Hedwig Höss, his wife. Ms. Hüller gave a critically acclaimed portrayal of the wife in the Hitchcockian thriller of last year, Anatomy of A Fall.

The film is in German with English subtitles. It will screen until Thursday, February 22. The film will be shown in the Eppes and King Auditoriums.

Tickets

Tickets for the film are $10 ($9 for seniors, children, students, teachers & active military). They can be purchased at the box office or in advance online at the theparktheatre.org. The box office telephone number is (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. There is a bar lounge, and the facility is fully accessible.

About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922, and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.