Opera North Unveils Summerfest 2025 Productions & Ticket Subscription Discount

Opera North has revealed the company's selections for Summerfest 2025 that promise to bring three enchanting new productions to Blow-Me-Down Farm. Buy now/choose seats and dates late ticket subscriptions are now on sale and offer a 10 percent discount if purchased before January 24, 2025. The gift of live performance is perfect for holiday giving and this offer gives the buyer and recipient the chance to coordinate schedules.

All performances take place under the circus tent at Blow-Me-Down Farm in Cornish with the skilled Opera North Orchestra under the direction of Artistic Director and founder Louis Burkot.

The Summerfest 2025 selections include:

The Little Prince, an opera by Rachel Portman brings the beloved story by Antoine De Saint-Exupery to life in this whimsical and heart warming tale of an aviator who crashes in the desert meeting a little prince from another planet. Included in this tale are a talking snake, a lamplighter, a fox, a singing rose and more. It is a story of magic, adventure, discovery and friendship. With a score by Oscar winner Rachel Portman , (Emma, Chocolat, Cider House Rules) it is a production for the entire family that will include circus artists, fantastical characters, and lots of heart and fun. Opera North proudly celebrates Saint-Exupery's 125th birth in this production. NOTE EARLY DATES:

Friday, June 27, 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 28, 5:30 pm

Sunday, June 29, 5:30 pm

Mozart's Marriage of Figaro in the imagination of Opera North brings "Downton Abbey" to meet "Upstairs Downstairs" in this new production set in the 1920s. Mozart and Da Ponte's comedy of manners based on Beaumarchais classic will delight you in this sparkling production. It is a game of cat and mouse as servants Susanna and Figaro outwit their philandering employer, Count Almaviva with the help of the Countess in teaching him a lesson on fidelity and love. Filled with some of Mozart's most delightful music and vocal fireworks, this production laughs at the foibles of love and relationships. Sung in Italian with English supertitles.

Sunday, July 13, 5:30 pm

Wednesday, July 16, 7:30 pm

Friday, July 18, 7:30 pm

Man of La Mancha by Dale Wasserman, Mitch Leigh and Joe Darion is one of the most enduring and favorite musicals ever written. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes Don Quixote the musical won five Tony Awards and was revived on Broadway four times. In this tale of the adventures of the mad knight, his manservant Sancho Panza and his muse Aldonza/Dulcinea there are windmills to battle, damsels to save and a quest to follow. The score, overflowing with beauty, hope and inspiration, gives Opera North Resident Artists the opening to dream an Impossible Dream.

Thursday, July 24, 7:30 pm

Friday, July 25, 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 26, 5:30 pm

Sunday, July 27, 5:30 pm

Subscription packages include one ticket for each of the three mainstage productions:

· Center Section Package: $70 per ticket (value $210) for the 10% off package price of $189.

· Side Section A Package: $55 per ticket (value $165) for the 10% off package price of $148.50

· Side Section B Package: $32 per ticket (value $96) for the 10% off package price of $86.50.



Tickets include a $2 donation for the ongoing preservation/renovation work at Blow-Me-Down Farm this year. Purchase ticket subscriptions through the Opera North website Summerfest 2025 - Opera North or at 800.448.0400.

