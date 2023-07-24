Opera North Caps Summerfest 2023 With Rodgers & Hammerstein's CAROUSEL

Opera North will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel from July 26-30.

Built on a story spun on a Maine summer in simpler times, Opera North's production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel captures the longing of carnival barker Billy and millworker Julie pursuing their eternal love, even beyond the stars. Their timeless themes -- "If I Loved You," "June is Bustin' Out All Over" and "You'll Never Walk Alone" -- sing the songs of clambakes and cherished moments, rapture and redemption.

Performed in a circus tent on the grounds of Blow-Me-Down Farm, the site of Opera North's park-for-the-arts partnership with the Saint Gaudens National Historic Park, "It's the perfect date night romance in a perfectly romantic setting!," said General Director Evans Haile.

And there are just a few tickets left for the Thursday, July 27 (7 pm), Friday July 28 (7 pm) and Saturday July 29 (7 pm) performances. Sunday July 30 is sold out. Demand is so strong Opera North has opened tickets to the Wednesday July 26 dress rehearsal (5 pm). For tickets, Calendar | Lebanon Opera House

Leading the cast are the Opera North Resident Artists, Brennan Blankenship (Julie), Elliott Litherland (Billy), Erica Fletcher (Carrie), Chelsea Laggan (Nettie) and Anthony Rohr (Enoch). Joining them as Guest Artist is Tony Award-nominated Maureen Brennan. Evan Pappas marks his fifth partnership with Opera North as Stage Director for Carousel.

In a recent conversation Evan observed, "This was the one of the first [American musicals] where the music underscores the dialogue, that intertwines the spoken dialogue with song. The scene work is operatic. What we're now calling 'the dock scene' - when Billy and Julie sing 'If I Loved You' is musical theater opera. The score is so ridiculously gorgeous and the orchestrations are stunning. The classical opera loyalists know this show. It's a classic and it doesn't get any better than this!"

Evan and Maureen (Mo) are both enjoying the chance to work together again, something that started when they paired as the Cratchit parents in a North Shore Music Theater production of A Christmas Carol.

"We are the luckiest people in the world," said Evan as Mo completed his sentence: "To do what we love!" Then Evan continued, "I'm a director that loves actors and works to provide a safe, wonderful, creative space for them to have fun while making art."

Of the current class of Opera North Resident Artists, Evan says, "They're sponges! I have to say this group is special. The chemistry is fantastic. They're working hard and they're game to do just about anything. [Opera North] is such great experience and working with Louis is such a nurturing ground for them. They're also excited to discover what good actors must do and they're open to direction. There's SO much dialogue in Carousel."

Carousel caps off Opera North's Summerfest 2023 with this year's class of fourteen Resident Artists who have also appeared in Cavalcade and Carmen. The final event at Blow-Me-Down Farm for Opera North is "Jazz On a Sunday Afternoon," on August 6.

