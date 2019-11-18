New Hampshire Theatre Project will Hold Writing for Podcasts and Radio Workshop for Adults

New Hampshire Theatre Project's next adult workshop Writing for Podcast & Radio takes place on Saturday, December 7th, 9:30am to 12:30pm. This workshop is part of the Saturday Series, offering creative experiences for professionals, theatre artists and community members on weekend mornings of alternate months throughout the 2019- 2020 Season.



The workshop Writing for Podcast & Radio will be taught by NHTP Teaching Artist Stephanie Lazenby, a former member of the Emerson Comedy Workshop at Emerson College and author and performer of original shows and short films. She was also a Quarterfinalist of the 2018 ScreenCraft Pilot Competition with her pilot, Domesticated. Lazenby hosts the podcast, Go Get Me Judy with Erin LaPlante where they lead casual conversation about sex, love, money, motherhood, careers, and relationships.



The workshop, designed for writers of all experience levels, will take students from an idea through to a five page script designed for audio entertainment. The writers will create characters, setting and scenarios that are destined to come alive on the airwaves. No prior experience is necessary, just bring along a notepad or laptop and your best ideas for captivating fictional drama.



"We wanted to tie each workshop into our MainStage programming," explains Catherine Stewart, NHTP's Artistic Director. "We have a global theme of 'Can One Person Make A Difference?' and we feel like there's no better way to begin exploring that question than through personal growth and learning - no matter what age you are."



In the month of December NHTP returns to the town of Bellows Falls with Joe Landry's adaptation of It's A Wonderful Life, set as a live radio play. "It's an opportunity for us to explore the artform of playwriting that is dialogue driven. A great skill for anyone interested in writing," says Stewart. It's A Wonderful Life: A live Radio Play runs December 20th through 29th. Tickets and information about this holiday classic for all the family is available at nhtheatreproject.org



The Saturday Series will continue on February 1st with The Art of Persuasion and Civil Discourse led by NHTP teaching artist Eric Schildge. This three-hour workshop will look back at themes brought to the stage in Pride & Prejudice (which opens November 15th -don't wait to get your tickets at nhtheatreproject.org!) and will explore how theatre skills can help during personal interactions. Specifically, Eric will lead students through an exploration of the vocal, physical, and rhetorical elements of the art of persuasion using mindfulness techniques, improvisational exercises, and short scene work to explore how individuals leverage their relationships, reputation, and status to influence one another. The rest of the year will include workshops on photoshoots for actors, and becoming a leading lady. Led by NHTP Teaching Artists and guest facilitators, the workshops are tailored to the skills and experience of the group.

For more information about the workshops, classes and training at New Hampshire Theatre Project during the 2019-2020 season, visit nhtheatreproject.org.





