New Hampshire Theatre Project Receives Funds from The Fabulous Find

New Hampshire Theatre Project is one of the September recipients of $9,278.98 from The Fabulous Find. A nonprofit resale boutique in Kittery, Maine, The Fabulous Find is dedicated to donating their proceeds back to the local community each month. Over the past 11 years, they have given over $2 million to nonprofit organizations throughout the greater Seacoast community.

“This support is especially important to small nonprofits like NHTP, “says Development Director Genevieve Aichele, “because it is unrestricted operating support that is often difficult to raise. It's also fun to know that it all comes from our neighbors recycling.”

Established in 1988, New Hampshire Theatre Project is an applied theatre company in Portsmouth NH with a mission to use theatre arts to foster communication and build community. Along with The Fabulous Find gift, other recent grants received by NHTP include: $15,000 Public Value Partnership from the NH State Council on the Arts; $7,500 from the NHSCA Arts in Health program and NH Public Risk Management Exchange (Primex) to create a film about PTS in First Responders for NHTP's Elephant-in-the-Room Series; and $12,000 from the Eppes-Jefferson Foundation to tour Dreaming Again, a play about refugees and immigrants to the state of New Hampshire.

For more information about New Hampshire Theatre Project and upcoming productions visit nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow.

New Hampshire Theatre Project (NHTP) uses the art of theatre-making to spark conversation, connect individuals and strengthen communities. The company is based at the 50-seat black box theatre in the heart of Portsmouth's culturally vibrant West End, and programs are delivered across the region in schools, businesses, healthcare institutions and community organizations. NHTP is known around the state as an applied theatre company that promotes challenging dialogue through productions, workshops, and artist-in-residence programs.