New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents TINY MAYHEM

Tiny Mayhem, a quarterly event that showcases new short plays, dance, music, visual art and experimental performance, will hit the virtual stage again on Friday, February 12. Further details about the line-up and how to purchase online tickets can be found at www.nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow.

The February 12 show will include three new short plays, Something Gold, a touching drama by Terry Farish, A Couple Of Lab Rats, a comedy by Bretton Reis, and Key, an excerpt of a larger sci-fi thriller by Catherine Stewart. As well as these new works, sonnets and monologues that speak to themes of love and romance will be performed by NHTP Company Artists Genevieve Aichele, Amy Desrosiers, and Eric Schildge and CJ Lewis will lead the Tiny Mayhem House Band. "And there's lots more, but audiences will have to tune in to the livestream in order to get a front row seat to the Seacoast's latest performances," suggests Karel.

"We start with a theme, and build the line-up from there," says Karel, the events co-creator. The theme for the February 12 event is Date Night and it has inspired a diverse response, from short plays, sonnets, movement and music. "Artists and makers are encouraged to take the prompt in any direction, and make work that they feel inspired to create," continues Karel. Once the submissions have been selected and the line-up finalised, the artists are given a small honorarium to support the creative work. "We want to invest in artists and their ideas," adds Catherine Stewart, NHTP Artistic Director. "Particularly in the pandemic we've had such a great response from playwrights, musicians, dancers, poets, actors and animators who have been telling us they need a reason to make and an opportunity to connect with an audience. That's what Tiny Mayhem is all about," says Stewart.

Once the artists are busy making their work, the Tiny Mayhem Team comes together to create a script for the host of the event. "Each show is hosted by a new character. They embody the theme, have their own narrative, and work to pull the eclectic mix of new music, dance, and theatre together for one night of Mayhem," continues Karel. Date Night, will be hosted by Seacoast Actress Constance Witman, who was most recently seen on the NHTP stage in Lauren Gunderson's Ada and the Engine. "For Constance we've created the character of Dolores M. White, a forlorn lady who isn't quite sure who, or what she's searching for," says Stewart.

Your purchase of a $20 ticket will support makers and creators of the Seacoast during the pandemic. Tickets are per household so you can create your own watch party for Date Night.

For more information about the artists and work in New Hampshire Theatre Project's 2020-2021 season, visit nhtheatreproject.org