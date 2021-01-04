New Hampshire Public Radio and The Music Hall Announce Latest Line-Up for WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE

New Hampshire Public Radio and The Music Hall announced the latest line-up for their award-winning series, Writers on a New England Stage, now being presented in an intimate and virtual format. Featured authors include a Nobel Prize winner, renowned NPR host, and WNYC cultural critic. As we collectively navigate a long New England winter like no other, Writers on a New England Stage will be a place to gather for ideas, information, and inspiration from leading authors.

Tuesday, February 2 at 7 p.m., award-winning author, podcast host and culture critic Rebecca Carroll presents her new book Surviving the White Gaze.

A stirring and powerful memoir recounting black cultural critic Rebecca Carroll's painful struggle to overcome a completely white childhood in rural New Hampshire in order to forge her identity as a black woman in America.

Tuesday, February 23 at 7 p.m., renowned NPR radio host and bestselling author Diane Rehm presents her new book When My Time Comes.

A candid, compassionate consideration of the Right-to-Die movement, from the advocate, renowned radio host, and bestselling author, Diane Rehm, one of the most trusted voices in the nation.

Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m., Nobel Prize winner and The New York Times columnist Paul Krugman with his new book Arguing with Zombies.

Nobel prize-winning economist, The New York Times columnist, and bestselling author Paul Krugman offers an accessible, compelling introduction to today's major policy issues.

All events start at 7 p.m. and include a literary conversation with Peter Biello, host of New Hampshire Public Radio's broadcast of All Things Considered and The Bookshelf from NHPR, an ongoing segment featuring authors from around New Hampshire and the region. The event will be hosted on Crowdcast.

"As part of NHPR's broader partnership with The Music Hall, I'm excited to connect with these authors on our virtual stage. Conversations about racism, death and dying, and the way we talk about politics need to occur, even when (perhaps especially when) we're all keeping a safe physical distance, so I'm glad to host these conversations with The Music Hall," Biello says. "And since our virtual stage offers audience members a chance to ask questions in real-time, I'm looking forward to interacting with an engaged and curious audience, too."

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Rebecca Carroll has been the host of the podcast Come Through with Rebecca Carroll, a cultural critic at WNYC, and a critic at large for the Los Angeles Times. Her writing has appeared in numerous publications and she is the author of several books about race in America, including the award-winning Sugar in the Raw.

Diane Rehm hosted The Diane Rehm Show, distributed by NPR, from 1979 to 2016, when it had a listening audience of two-and-a-half million. She now hosts a weekly podcast for NPR affiliate WAMU in Washington, DC. The podcast, On My Mind, features newsmakers, writers, artists, and thinkers reflecting on ideas, news, and issues.

Paul Krugman, recipient of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Economics and a bestselling author, has been a columnist at The New York Times for 20 years. A Distinguished Professor at City University of New York, he lives in New York City.

TICKETS

The ticket packages vary by event and can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400. Books are sold through The Music Hall's Box Office, and are available for pick-up or shipment.