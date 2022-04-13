New Film FINAL THOUGHTS to Premiere At NH Theatre Project

New Hampshire Theatre Project Elephant-in-the-Room Series and Seacoast Mental Health Center, Inc. will honor Mental Health Awareness Month with the premiere of Final Thoughts, a film based on the play by Tim Barretto which focuses on the topic of suicide.

Directed by CJ Lewis with original music by Jonathan Wilkins, the film stars Peter Josephson, Bill Humprhreys, Amy Desrosiers, Genevieve Aichele, Blair Hundertmark, and Robin Fowler.

Following the film screening, there will be a community discussion about the subject of suicide and its effect on individuals, their families and the community. Panelists include Patty Driscoll, LICSW, Vice President of Clinical Operations, Adult Services at Seacoast Mental Health Center, Inc.; Dina Solomon, LCSW, a clinical social worker specializing in trauma therapy; playwright Tim Barretto and film director CJ Lewis.

This program will be offered live at NHTP's theatre at 959 Islington Street in Portsmouth, and it will also be available as a livestream online. Admission to the event is free, although pre-registration is required. Information and registration link can be found at nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow

Funding for this program has been provided by a grant from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, as well as Bangor Savings Bank Foundation and Service Credit Union.

New Hampshire Theatre Project uses the art of theatre-making to spark conversation, connect individuals and strengthen communities. The company is based at the 50-seat black box theatre in the heart of Portsmouth's culturally vibrant West End, and programs are delivered across the region in schools, businesses, healthcare institutions and community organizations. NHTP is known around the state as an applied theatre company that promotes challenging dialogue through productions, workshops, and artist-in-residence programs.