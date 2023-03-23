New England's #1 Hypnotist Frank Santos Jr. To Perform At Park Theatre

Legendary entertainer Frank Santos Jr. will present his R Rated Comedy Hypnosis act at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. This show is intended for mature audiences with a good sense of adult humor and is part of the Best of Boston Entertainment Series.

Santos' spectacular display of mind-bending antics can turn any skeptic into a fan. His act is always fresh, energetic, and unique; no two shows are the same. The audience becomes the star. When Santos performs, you could be a bystander absorbing a comedy routine, but you, your friends, and strangers across the room may be awaiting the possibility of instant stardom. With over 20 years of experience, the comedian has the ability to read his audience and adjust his performance to please every appetite.

The limitless variations enable Santos to perform for anyone from curious and impressionable to hip and rowdy college or nightclub crowds. He is sure to throw everyone into a frenzy of fun and cheers. Santos performs all across the country and is featured at many theatres throughout New England; The Palace Theatre, Colonial Theatre, Capital Center for the Arts, The Wilbur Theatre and many more.

Tickets for the Frank Santos Jr. show are $35 each. Group sales are available. Tickets can be purchased by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. No children permitted, only adults ages 18 and above.

The theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston.