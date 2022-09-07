Majestic Takes First Place at NHCTA Festival

The Majestic Theatre's production of ROOMMATES won Best Production at the 49th Annual New Hampshire Community Theatre Association's One-Act Festival which was held on August 26-27th at the Concord City Auditorium.

Roommates, a play by Mary Orr, is an amusing, and often touching, short play that details the chance meeting of two middle-aged women who, to their mutual surprise, find that they have much more in common than either could have imagined. Majestic's production was directed by Joe Pelonzi of Hudson, and starred Heather Armhold of Hollis and Karyn Merriman of Bedford.

"We are proud of our cast and crew who worked so hard to take this play from page to stage and who did a wonderful job representing the Majestic Theatre. We appreciate this team, as well as all our actors and directors who have jumped back into live theatre this season for a strong comeback", said Majestic's Artistic Director Robert Dionne.

Founded in 1990 The Majestic Theatre is a non-profit NH community arts organization that provides artistic enrichment to the community through theatre productions and educational programs. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.