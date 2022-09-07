Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Majestic Takes First Place at NHCTA Festival

The festival was held on August 26-27th at the Concord City Auditorium.

Register for New Hampshire News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 07, 2022  

Majestic Takes First Place at NHCTA Festival

The Majestic Theatre's production of ROOMMATES won Best Production at the 49th Annual New Hampshire Community Theatre Association's One-Act Festival which was held on August 26-27th at the Concord City Auditorium.

Roommates, a play by Mary Orr, is an amusing, and often touching, short play that details the chance meeting of two middle-aged women who, to their mutual surprise, find that they have much more in common than either could have imagined. Majestic's production was directed by Joe Pelonzi of Hudson, and starred Heather Armhold of Hollis and Karyn Merriman of Bedford.

"We are proud of our cast and crew who worked so hard to take this play from page to stage and who did a wonderful job representing the Majestic Theatre. We appreciate this team, as well as all our actors and directors who have jumped back into live theatre this season for a strong comeback", said Majestic's Artistic Director Robert Dionne.

Founded in 1990 The Majestic Theatre is a non-profit NH community arts organization that provides artistic enrichment to the community through theatre productions and educational programs. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 




More Hot Stories For You


Majestic Will Hold 17th Annual Auction This MonthMajestic Will Hold 17th Annual Auction This Month
September 6, 2022

Majestic-Opoly! The Majestic Theatre's 17th Annual Auction, & Performance will be held on September 23 & 24, 2022 at 6:30pm.
The Music Hall & New Hampshire Public Radio Presents WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE 2022 Fall EventsThe Music Hall & New Hampshire Public Radio Presents WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE 2022 Fall Events
August 30, 2022

New Hampshire Public Radio and The Music Hall announced the latest line-up for their award-winning series, Writers on a New England Stage.
Canadian Crooner Matt Dusks to Sing Sinatra Across Canada And The U.S. On Tour This FallCanadian Crooner Matt Dusks to Sing Sinatra Across Canada And The U.S. On Tour This Fall
August 30, 2022

Multi-award-winning, platinum-selling Matt Dusk will be bringing audiences back to 1960's Las Vegas and one of music's most elegant eras with some of the most recognizable tunes in the American Songbook repertoire. This fall, Dusk will perform in 30 Canadian cities and 7 U.S. cities in the winter of 2023, including Las Vegas.
BLOOD BROTHERS Opens Next Month at the Weathervane TheatreBLOOD BROTHERS Opens Next Month at the Weathervane Theatre
August 30, 2022

The Weathervane Theatre will present the international smash hit musical Blood Brothers - the story of twin boys separated at birth—only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother's haunting secret.
YouTube Sensation Vere Hill Plays Park Theatre This SaturdayYouTube Sensation Vere Hill Plays Park Theatre This Saturday
August 29, 2022

When you perform in a music video that receives close to 18,000,000 hits on YouTube, something unique happens. This is the case with Vere Hill. Vere sang Tennessee Whiskey impromptu during a street performer's video (Dovyda) in Sarasota, Florida. Vere stole the show.