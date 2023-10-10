Majestic Presents VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A Live Radio Play This October

Majestic Theatre to present "Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play" on October 27, 28 & 29!

By Joe Landry / Spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense's earlier films. With The Lodger, Sabotage and The 39 Steps, Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play is a triple feature, complete with vintage commercials, that recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer's ominous presence, and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects.

Vintage Hitchcock is directed by A. Robert Dionne and stars: Heather Armhold, Jim Calimeri, Deborah Comire, Cody Goodwin, Kristin Grant, David Kennedy, Karen McGraw, Claire Neville, Becky Rush, Daniel Scheys and Roy Swonger.

Join us for “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” on Friday October 27 at 7pm, Saturday October 28 at 2pm & 7pm and Sunday October 29 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at Click Here or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.