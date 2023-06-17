Magician Peter Boie to Perform at The Park Theatre Next Week

You may not believe in magic, but this magician might change your mind. Nationally acclaimed magician Peter Boie is bringing his “Magician for Non-Believers” show to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH, on Friday, June 23, at 7:30 pm.

Peter first became fascinated with magic at the age of eleven when he stumbled across a magic book at his local library. He now travels around the country performing his award-winning magic that will defy your reality. Peter's show is about astonishing magic and having a good time; he doesn't skimp on either. You might recognize him by his trademark orange sneakers or by the people around him freaking out at his magic and having a good time. The title Magician for Non-Believers is about being honest with his audience. Magic isn't real but Peter will make you believe it is for the length of his show. Combining original mind-blowing magic and a heavy dose of humor is his secret to success and why it's made him one of the top-booked college acts around the country.

Peter recently showcased his talents on national TV, where he performed for the CW Network's hit show, Penn & Teller Fool Us. He was also nominated for "Entertainer of the Year Award" from Campus Activities Magazine. Other nominations include 'Best Variety Performer' (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013), 'Fastest Rising Star' (2010 & 2012), and 'Best Male Performer' (2011 & 2012).

He has performed for such celebrities as legendary musician Neil Young, quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots football team and ownership.

Peter Boie: Magician for Non-Believers is presented in the 333-seat Eppes Auditorium at The Park Theatre. All tickets for the show are $25. They can be purchased in advance online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The theatre's bar, The Lounge, will be open at 5:30pm on June 23 with live free music from Park favorite Tom Hsu.

About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922, and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.

