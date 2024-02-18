Magic Returns to The Players' Ring Theatre with JONATHAN HARRINGTON - 19TH CENTURY MAGICIAN

Jonathan Harrington - 19th Century Magician will play the Players' Ring Theatre the weekend of Feb. 23-25.

Walk back in time with Andrew Pinard performing as 19th-century magician Jonathan Harrington (1811-1881) in character and period costume.

Pinard is the recipient of numerous Best of New Hampshire awards from “New Hampshire Magazine”. He has performed his contemporary sleight-of-hand show, “Discovering Magic,” for over a decade. He is also founder and executive director of Hatbox Theatre in Concord, New Hampshire.

“Jonathan Harrington - 19th Century Magician”

Where: The Players' Ring Theatre, 105 Marcy Street, Portsmouth, NH

Phone 603-436-8123

When: Feb. 23-25. Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30 p.m

Cost: General Admission: $28; Students / Seniors (65+): $25.

This show is not included in subscription packages.

Visit the button below to purchase tickets.

Photo Credit: Jane Button Photography