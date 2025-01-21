MY FAIR LADY Will Screen at the Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of the most successful Broadway-to-screen adaptations was My Fair Lady. It was screened at the original Park Theatre when it was released in 1964. The film has had a significant restoration in honor of its 60th anniversary. Winner of 8 Oscars®, this classic cinema gem looks and sounds better than its original release. It returns to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey on Saturday, February 1, for two screenings, 2 pm and 7 pm. It will be presented in the theatre’s 333-seat auditorium with its giant 27-foot wide screen and 17-speaker surround sound.

My Fair Lady is a celebrated adaptation of George Bernard Shaw's play "Pygmalion," brought to life on Broadway with music by Frederick Loewe and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner. Directed by George Cukor, the film stars Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle, the Cockney flower girl, and Rex Harrison as the pompous phonetics professor, Henry Higgins. The narrative follows Eliza's transformation from a street vendor into a high-society lady under Higgins's tutelage, all underscored by memorable songs like "Wouldn't It Be Loverly?" and "I Could Have Danced All Night." The film's lavish production, with its period costumes and sets, along with the chemistry between Hepburn and Harrison, encapsulates the essence of the musical's charm and sophistication.

Critics widely praised My Fair Lady for its fidelity to the stage production and the performances of its leads. Bosley Crowther of The New York Times wrote, "Audrey Hepburn is ravishingly beautiful and gracious in the taxing role of Eliza... Rex Harrison is wonderfully assured and arrogant as Professor Higgins." Additionally, the film's artistic achievements were recognized with eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Variety also lauded the film, stating, "The score by Lerner and Loewe is served admirably by the vocal talents and the lush orchestration." The combination of Hepburn's transformation and Harrison's compelling portrayal of Higgins, alongside the film's opulent visuals and memorable music, has solidified "My Fair Lady" as a timeless classic in the annals of musical cinema.

