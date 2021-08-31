Luther 'Guitar Junior' Johnson Comes To The Park Theatre

Grammy award-winning blues legend Luther "Guitar Junior" Johnson will perform on The Park Theatre's Eppes Auditorium stage on Friday, September 24 at 7:30pm. He will be joined by his band, The Magic Rockers.

Born and raised in the heart of Mississippi Delta blues country, Luther traveled north to Chicago at an early age, He was already a seasoned bluesman by the time he joined the Muddy Waters Band in 1972. Luther played with Muddy for almost a decade before relocating to Boston and resuming his solo career in 1980. Luther 'Guitar Junior' Johnson has won a Grammy® and the renowned W.C. Handy Award (now the Blues Music Award). Luther remained productive throughout the 80's and 90's with several releases on the Telarc and Bullseye Blues labels. After a hiatus from recording but never from performing, Luther re-emerged in a big way in 2020. With a brand new acoustic album, and a live album scheduled, Luther Johnson remains a vital force in the blues today.