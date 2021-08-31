Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Luther 'Guitar Junior' Johnson Comes To The Park Theatre

pixeltracker

The event takes place on Friday, September 24 at 7:30pm.

Aug. 31, 2021  

Grammy award-winning blues legend Luther "Guitar Junior" Johnson will perform on The Park Theatre's Eppes Auditorium stage on Friday, September 24 at 7:30pm. He will be joined by his band, The Magic Rockers.

Born and raised in the heart of Mississippi Delta blues country, Luther traveled north to Chicago at an early age, He was already a seasoned bluesman by the time he joined the Muddy Waters Band in 1972. Luther played with Muddy for almost a decade before relocating to Boston and resuming his solo career in 1980. Luther 'Guitar Junior' Johnson has won a Grammy® and the renowned W.C. Handy Award (now the Blues Music Award). Luther remained productive throughout the 80's and 90's with several releases on the Telarc and Bullseye Blues labels. After a hiatus from recording but never from performing, Luther re-emerged in a big way in 2020. With a brand new acoustic album, and a live album scheduled, Luther Johnson remains a vital force in the blues today.



Related Articles View More New Hampshire Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico

More Hot Stories For You

  • Ben Platt's THE REVERIE TOUR Tickets On Sale Now
  • Roberta Emerson Named Director Of New Play Development With Orlando Shakes, Visiting Lecturer At UCF
  • Music Director Eric Jacobsen Extends Contract With Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra
  • RAGTIME to Return to Central Florida Community Arts Theatre