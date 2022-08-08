Locally Shot Film SUMMER Returns To Jaffrey After 41 Years

In the fall of 1980, a Hollywood production company came to the Monadnock region to film an adaptation of Edith Wharton's tale of women's role in society, destructive relationships, and sexual awakening. The book was Summer. The film will be presented from Saturday, August 20 to Thursday, August 25 in the King Auditorium at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. The feature film has not been presented publicly since its debut on PBS Great Performances on November 9, 1981.

SUMMER starred Diane Lane (Unfaithful, Under the Tuscan Sun, The Outsiders), Brooke Adams (Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Days of Heaven)), Michael Ontkean (Snapshot, Twin Peaks, The Rookies), and John Cullum (Northern Exposure, 1776). Location scenes were shot in Jaffrey, Temple, Fitzwilliam, Keene, the MacDowell Colony in Peterborough, and around the Monadnock region. Many local residents were hired as actors, extras and production team staff.

The first showing of SUMMER will be Saturday, August 20 at 1pm. Individuals who worked on the film are being asked to attend that screening for a moderated chat after the movie about what it was like to have a major motion picture filmed in their backyard with them in it. Artifacts from the film, including the original script, will be at this special screening. If you were part of the production, contact The Park Theatre administration office at (603) 532-9300 or email info@theparktheatre.org.

Tickets for SUMMER can be purchased by visiting theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. Tickets are $9/$8.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.