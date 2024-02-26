Literary In The Lounge Presents Bestselling Author Andre Dubus III With GHOST DOGS: ON KILLERS AND KIN This March

On Wednesday, March 13 at 7pm, bestselling author and National Book Award Finalist in Fiction Andre Dubus III visits The Music Hall Lounge with his new book, GHOST DOGS: ON KILLERS AND KIN. Ultimately standing as an essential witness and testimony to the art of the essay, Ghost Dogs offers us reflections on a life of challenges, contradictions, and fulfillment with emotional generosity and stylistic grace.

The 7pm event includes an author conversation moderated by Lara Prescott, bestselling author of The Secrets We Kept, followed by a post-show meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About the Author

Andre Dubus III is the author of Such Kindness and eight other books, including the bestsellers Townie, a memoir; and House of Sand and Fog, a National Book Award Finalist in Fiction and an Oprah's Book Club selection.

About the Moderator:

Lara Prescott is the author of The Secrets We Kept, an instant New York Times bestseller and a Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick. The Secrets We Kept has been translated into over 30 languages and is being adapted for television. She recently moved to Portsmouth, NH with her family and is currently at work on her second novel.

Tickets:

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Andre Dubus III with GHOST DOGS on Wednesday, March 13, at 7pm is $44. Ticket Package includes a signed book (GHOST DOGS, $29, hardcover), reserved seat, author discussion, Q+A, and post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

About Literary in the Lounge

Akin to The Music Hall's anchor literary series, Writers on a New England Stage, Literary in the Lounge features bestselling authors in a more intimate space. The series brings audiences today's top authors, the best of fiction and nonfiction, and award-winners across categories, and is hosted in The Music Hall Lounge, formerly called the Loft, at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, NH.

About The Music Hall

The Music Hall is an active and vital cultural center in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire, dedicated to advancing the tri-state region's cultural life through the performing arts, literature, and education. A community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, it presents entertainment from around the world and around the corner—the greatest musicians, writers, and performers of the time, extraordinary films, and award-winning documentaries. Its 600 yearly events delight an annual audience of 130,000 (including 20,000 children) in two theaters—an 1878 Victorian-era Historic Theater and the modern and intimate Lounge venue. The Music Hall was recently named Editors' Choice “Best All-Around Entertainment” by Yankee Magazine and is a designated “American Treasure for the Arts.” Through innovative community partnerships, it subsidizes thousands of tickets yearly to make the arts accessible to all. The Music Hall is community-oriented and committed to helping the Seacoast region flourish.