LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE Comes to the Hatbox

You'll Grow Into It Productions will be presenting "Love, Loss and What I Wore" at Hatbox Theatre at the turn of the autumnal season. This is the ultimate girls' night out show- reminisce with the humorous and witty tales from the intimate cast of five. Bring your mother, daughter, best friend, squad, or anyone who loves fashion and understands how it can influence lives. This is the show for the "everywoman."

Nora Ephron (screenwriter of Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry Met Sally, Julie and Julia) and daughter Delia Ephron adapt the award-winning book by Ilene Beckerman to a relatable play on women, the clothes they wear, and the memories that are linked. Love, Loss, and I Wore follows the life of Gingy, played by Mary Fraser, and her journey through life in the clothes she wore. She introduces us to women with similar stories- stories about mothers, wardrobe malfunctions, marriage, and much more. Each of these memories have that distinct article of clothing that is hard to forget.

The cast of five of this reading in spirit a sense of friendship and intimacy with the audience. Mary Fraser, playing Gingy, leads each subsequent memory to the themes of first love, self-acceptance, and being fearless. Katie Collins, Amy Weston, Tess Hodges, and Rhonda Perry relate to these themes through the multiple characters they play. Each cast member enlivens the illustrious work of Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron.

The show will be performing September 19th - 21st at 7:30 and 22nd at 2:00pm. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for members, seniors, and students, $12 for senior members. Tickets can be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.

Arrive to Hatbox in your favorite style for a runway experience, as even your fashionable choices could make it to Gingy's wardrobe. We want to see you in that dress, or that old college hoodie you could never throw away. These are the clothes that shape us, and the characters of Love, Loss, and What I Wore.





