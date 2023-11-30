Kazoo Caroling Choir to Perform at The Park Theatre's New England Dickens Fest

The event will take place on December 9th.

It will be a different type of holiday caroling event at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey on Saturday, December 9 at 12:30 pm. Think kazoos! A group of of over a dozen girl and boy scouts has been assembled to form a “Kazoo Caroling Choir” as part of The Park's New England Dickens Fest.

The concert will start with the choir playing some all time favorite Christmas carols and songs. Then, the first 100 people attending will receive a free kazoo. The audience will be asked to join in with the choir for a festive and memorable musical collaboration.

The event will be held in front of the theatre at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey. If there are weather issues, it will be held in the theatre lobby. The event is free.

New England Dickens Fest is made possible through an underwriting sponsorship by M&T Bank. The official media sponsor is WKNE Radio. The festival runs from December 6 - 10.
Information, schedule, and tickets for New England Dickens Fest can be found by going to Click Here.

Questions about the kazoo choir or Dickens Fest can be answered by calling the theatre's box office at (603) 532-8888.




