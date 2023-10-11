Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio Returns To Park Theatre This Month

The concert is on Friday, October 20 at 7:30pm.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards Photo 1 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards
CAPTAINS COURAGEOUS The Musical Makes Its New Hampshire Premiere Photo 2 CAPTAINS COURAGEOUS The Musical Makes Its New Hampshire Premiere
Dive In Productions to Present LIZZIE at The Hatbox Theatre Photo 3 Dive In Productions to Present LIZZIE at The Hatbox Theatre
Actor Rob Delaney To Appear In Conversation With Chris Cooper And Marianne Leone At The Mu Photo 4 Actor Rob Delaney To Appear In Conversation With Chris Cooper And Marianne Leone At The Music Hall, November 4

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio Returns To Park Theatre This Month

 The Park Theatre will bring back the award-winning Celtic band, the Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio, for the fourth time on Friday, October 20 at 7:30pm.

Bringing fresh energy to traditional Celtic music, Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki is an award-winning New Hampshire-based fiddler/singer who has been performing professionally for over two decades. He has toured nationally with bands in various genres, performed across Ireland, and released multiple recordings of Celtic music that can be heard on radio stations in Ireland and Scotland as well as around New England. He is also an Emmy®-nominated composer who has written soundtracks for audiobooks and television and appeared as a guest on over 75 albums. His lifelong passion for history helps bring to life the traditional music around which he built his career.

The concert will be held in the acoustically acclaimed 333-seat William David Eppes Auditorium. Tickets are $20. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, only 90 minutes from Boston. The facility is fully accessible.




RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
Newly Restored STOP MAKING SENSE Screens At The Park Theatre On October 14 Photo
Newly Restored STOP MAKING SENSE Screens At The Park Theatre On October 14

Newly Restored 'Stop Making Sense' screens at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH. This iconic 1984 concert film by Talking Heads is considered the greatest of all time. Don't miss this special screening on October 14. Tickets available at theparktheatre.org.

2
Actor Rob Delaney To Appear In Conversation With Chris Cooper And Marianne Leone At The Mu Photo
Actor Rob Delaney To Appear In Conversation With Chris Cooper And Marianne Leone At The Music Hall, November 4

On Saturday, November 4, the award-winning co-creator and co-star of the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime comedy Catastrophe, Rob Delaney comes to The Music Hall to discuss his book, A HEART THAT WORKS.

3
CAPTAINS COURAGEOUS The Musical Makes Its New Hampshire Premiere Photo
CAPTAINS COURAGEOUS The Musical Makes Its New Hampshire Premiere

'Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative presents the New Hampshire premiere of Captains Courageous the Musical at the Colonial Theatre. Based on the Rudyard Kipling novel and MGM movie, this all-male musical is a rare gem. Don't miss this captivating production!'

4
Documentary About Vermont Poet Laureate Makes Southern New Hampshire Premiere At Park Thea Photo
Documentary About Vermont Poet Laureate Makes Southern New Hampshire Premiere At Park Theatre

A poignant documentary about acclaimed poet Ruth Stone and her transformative journey from grief to poetic brilliance will have its southern New Hampshire premiere at Jaffrey's Park Theatre on Sunday, October 8, at 4 p.m. Learn more about the event here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Farewell My Concubine
The Park Theatre (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Assassins
Cue Zero Theatre Company (10/27-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Assassins
Cue Zero Theatre (10/27-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Outside Mullingar'
Players' Ring Theatre (9/29-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stop Making Sense
The Park Theatre (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls: High School Version
Derry Opera House (11/10-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Four Phantoms In Concert
Capitol Center For The Arts (2/29-2/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ashuelot CoOncerts
The Park Theatre (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Merrill Auditorium (1/12-1/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Laramie Project
Court Street Theatre (10/13-10/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You