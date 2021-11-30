Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio Bring A CELTIC CHRISTMAS to The Park Theatre

Acclaimed Celtic fiddler band, the Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio, will perform their "A Celtic Christmas" concert at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on Friday, December 3 at 7:30pm.

The Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio returns to The Park Theatre with a special holiday show. The trio was the debut live act when the theatre opened this past August. This concert promises to be a memorable way to get into the spirit of the season. The holiday decorated Park Theatre will be a perfect setting for a night of pure magical music.

Putting a fresh spin on traditional Celtic music, the Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio delivers a dynamic show full of lively fiddle tunes, haunting airs, and Yuletide classics. Fiddler/singer Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki is joined by fellow New Hampshire natives Matt Jensen on guitar and Chris Noyes on upright bass. The trio blends the music of Ireland and Scotland with their original material, drawing on multiple genres to produce a unique sound that has been described as "larger-than-life" and "brisk, lean and exceedingly lovely." In 2013 Jordan was awarded the title of "Master Artist" by the NH State Council On The Arts and later named "Best Fiddler 2016" by NH Magazine.

The concert will be held in the acoustically acclaimed 333-seat William David Eppes Auditorium. Tickets are $20. Tickets can be purchased at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, only 90 minutes from Boston.