Jimmy Tingle Comes to the Park Theatre This Weekend

As seen on The Tonight Show, 60 Minutes, HBO, Conan O’Brien, and Veep, three-time “Best of Boston” Boston Magazine winner Jimmy Tingle brings his wit and humor to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 pm.

“Mr. Tingle brings so much energy and personal warmth to this nonstop performance that one comes away from it strangely uplifted. He is so cheerfully intelligent that he makes his audience optimistic in the face of appalling reality,” said The New York Times.

In the latest rendition of his one-person show, comedian, commentator, podcaster, and founder of Humor for Humanity, Jimmy Tingle, will deliver the humor, hope, and humanity the world so desperately needs to wrap up 2023. Jimmy will take us on a hilarious and soul-searching journey from his Cambridge roots as an aspiring comic and street performer during the 1980s to The Tonight Show, 60 Minutes II, Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, and a run for Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts.

Jimmy Tingle will speak to the challenges of the day with comedy, compassion and common sense while delivering a hilarious, passionate, and purpose-driven performance. If laughter is the best medicine, then Jimmy Tingle is the Surgeon General of political humor. He will make you laugh, think, and feel better. Just what the doctor ordered.

Tickets for Jimmy Tingle are $25 each. Due to the popular nature of this event, tickets should be purchased in advance, whether online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. However, tickets will also be for sale at the box office on the day of the show.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible. The bar lounge opens at 5:30 pm before the performance.